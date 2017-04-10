Ducati UK celebrate 8th successive year of Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup with promotion on new 959 Panigale

Pay £1500 for accessory package worth £3789 when purchasing a new 959 Panigale

Ducati Performance accessory promotion runs from 1st April 2017 until 30th June 2017

Ducati UK are celebrating the 8th successive year of the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup with an incredible new offer of accessories when purchasing a new 959 Panigale

The Ducati Cup has become the longest running one make series supporting British Superbike and arguably the most successful with over 50 riders registered for this year’s championship.

To celebrate this success and highlight the Ducati Performance accessories available for the 959 Panigale, Ducati UK are offering a Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup package worth £3789 for just £1500 when purchasing and registering a brand new 959 Panigale.

*The package includes:

· Akrapovic racing exhaust silencers

· Brake and clutch fluid reservoirs

· Ducati Corse oversized racing screen

· Brake lever protectors

· Lower fairings

This offer is available between 1st April and the 30th June 2017 and includes free fitting.

For more details about this offer and other promotions across the Ducati and Scrambler ranges visit www.ducatiuk.com or your nearest authorised Ducati dealer http://www.ducatiuk.com/find_dealers/index.do

*Terms & conditions apply, images for illustration purposes only. Offer valid when purchasing a new Ducati 959 Panigale. Value of items indicated is RRP inc. VAT. £1,500 is for the kit only and does not include the cost of the bike. Bikes must be registered between 1st April and 30th June 2017.