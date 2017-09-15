Byrne And Irwin Remain At PBM Be Wiser Ducati For 2018

As the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship reaches the crucial Showdown stage this Shane Byrne & Glenn Irwin weekend, Paul Bird Motorsport Ltd (Be Wiser Ducati) is delighted to announce that both Shane Byrne and Glenn Irwin will remain with the team to contest the 2018 series.

For five-times and defending champion Shakey, 2018 represents the second year of the two-year deal signed last year and will see the Sittingbourne-based Londoner remain with the Penrith-based team for an unprecedented sixth season whilst for Ulsterman Irwin, from Carrickfergus, he will stay with the team for a third year.

Both riders will continue aboard the factory-backed Ducati Panigale R machines with backing from Be Wiser Insurance as title sponsors, along with the same infrastructure around both sides of the garage.

So far this season, Byrne has won five races and leads the series going into the final three rounds whilst Irwin took his maiden victory at Silverstone last weekend. He also won the prestigious Superbike race at the International North West 200 prior to suffering injury mid-season.

Paul Bird, Team Owner: “We offered a two-year deal to Shakey and this is our commitment to honouring that as he continues to be a class act in BSB. Glenn has also shown what a talent he is and despite his injuries, he’s had a great season for us. We wanted to be the first team to commit to the series for 2018 and continue with the great team we have. We can now concentrate all our efforts on doing our best to win the 2017 British Superbike Championship.”

For further information, please visit www.pbmuk.net and www.britishsuperbike.com