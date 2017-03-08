Dainese On Board As MotoAmerica Partner For Third Year

Dainese Is The Official Safety Partner Of The Series

MotoAmerica has announced that it has extended its partnership agreement with Dainese USA Inc., which includes both the Dainese and AGV brands, as the Official Safety Partner and a Supporting Partner of the 2017 MotoAmerica Series. Additionally, Dainese/AGV will also continue to serve as members of the MotoAmerica Safety Council with the objective of maximizing rider safety and educating motorcycle enthusiasts.

“We have watched the MotoAmerica Championship continue to grow, so it became increasingly necessary that we invest our attention and support to remain the Official Safety Partners of the series in 2017,”said Roberto Sadowsky, Executive Vice President for Dainese and AGV in North America.

This will be the third year of the partnership with Dainese USA. In addition to its sponsorship of MotoAmerica, Dainese also supports several riders in the paddock through the use of the Dainese D-Air technology in their leathers. Additionally, a number of riders in the series also wear AGV’s new Pista GP R helmet.

MotoAmerica fans will get a first-hand look at Dainese and AGV products in 2017 as the company will activate pop-up temporary stores at three of the MotoAmerica rounds, including Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas (April 21-23); Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California (July 7-9); and Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California (August 11-13).

“We are very pleased to have Dainese and AGV back for a third year with their support of MotoAmerica,” said MotoAmerica President and three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey. “Obviously, safety is important to us as a series and Dainese/AGV does a great job in keeping their riders safe with both leathers and helmets. It’s great that they recognize what our series brings and we’re happy that we can provide them with a way to show their innovative products to our fans. We look forward to having them activate this year with Dainese/AGV stores at three of our races.”