Dorna launches new mobile-ready WorldSBK.com

Now more responsive and socially-focused, WorldSBK.com takes another step towards improving browsing experience.

Creating a new and improved online home for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, 2017 sees the brand new website for the world´s fastest production-based motorcycle series launched, with some major updates that will enable the series to showcase its full potential.

As technologies advance, Dorna Sports is committed to keeping in line with these in order to provide the best platform to display all the hard work across our series.

The new WorldSBK.com is now able to portray the site over all types of screens – through online, mobile and tablets. Soon to be added to the updated site is the Destination Guide, providing more information than ever before about each Round – bringing onsite to the online world.

Continuing to bring a connection from track side to the fans, the newly formatted Riders and Teams section will allow WorldSBK fans to understand every element of the WorldSBK stars, their teams and their machines, and will be available in the up-coming weeks. An improved VideoPass section gives easy access to videos from the past to the present, and can provide the user with all WorldSBK action they require, found with ease.

Welcoming a ‘waterfall’ news page layout means it is now easier than ever to seamlessly find all news stories from Dorna Sports journalists, and can be changed to cater for any of the four prestigious series the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship boasts. Another crucial point for users is information will now be able to be sourced through search engines and social networks with more ease than before.

Manel Arroyo, Media Sales and Managing Director at Dorna Group explains: “WorldSBK provides some of the most exciting and challenging sporting action, and involves some extremely dedicated participants, of whom we are proud to promote. Our new website allows us to share all the up to date news and hard work from riders, teams, sponsors and journalists. By providing a more responsive website which can be viewed across all devices, we can allow fans to stay involved with the paddock as if they were there. A great deal of thought has gone into the design and user experience for this new website – we’re giving fans a greater opportunity to see all the great videos and news content they already love, but now even easier to consume. Featuring over 3,000 videos, up-to-the-minute news, results and improved technologies, the new WorldSBK.com is the full package.”

To experience the new website for yourself, please visit www.worldsbk.com