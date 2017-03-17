Ducati Dream Tour 2017 – weekend tours to ride a Ducati in Italy

The SuperSport, Monster 797, Multistrada 950 and Monster 1200 for a thrilling Ducati experience

Spectacular weekend tours riding more than 600 kilometres along idyllic roads in Italy

Includes the opportunity to visit the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer’s factory and on-site museum

Three days riding Ducati’s latest motorcycles through breathtaking landscapes on stunning Italian roads with a factory-organised 3-day tour. The Ducati Dream Tours 2017 are ready to welcome riders from all over the world to enjoy a thrilling Ducati experience. Enrolment for the tours, which are scheduled to take place from May to September (excluding August), is now open.

The tours will cover more than 600 kilometres, exploring the Emilian Apennines on roads used for testing and developing Ducati motorcycles. Riders will take these corners and bends on board motorcycles from the current Ducati range, including the Multistrada 1200 S and the Multistrada 950, the SuperSport, the Monster 1200 and the Monster 797 to get the most out of three unforgettable days and to share their passion for these desmodromic bikes.

Highly experienced former Paris-Dakar competitor, Beppe Gualini, and his skilled team of professional test-riders will accompany participants along the routes of the Ducati Dream Tour 2017. The route has been specially designed by these experts to ensure the very best enjoyment of the superb and safe riding experience provided by the exciting Ducati motorcycles.

The occasion is made even more special thanks to the stay at a captivating relais hotel in the heart of a 110 hectare estate in the hills near Forlì. At the Borgo Condè resort, hospitality, culture, excellent food and good wine will enable participants to immerse themselves in the Italian lifestyle – yet another point of excellence of this fascinating area.

The Ducati Dream Tours 2017 begin in the late morning of the first day with a visit to the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, and the new on-site company museum. This is followed by a technical briefing, after which the motorcycles will be assigned and participants will start their ride for a total of 600 exciting kilometres divided into stages over three days.

The first day’s route winds through 180 kilometres; on the second day riders will set off earlier in the morning and cover another stunning itinerary of 235 kilometres; the third day will involve a ride of 225 kilometres. The maximum number of participants for each date of this thrilling experience – set to repeat the great success of the previous editions – is twelve.

In order to take part in the Ducati Dream Tour, riders must have a valid motorcycle licence issued by a European Union country. Holders of licences issued outside the EU are required to obtain, in advance, an international licence recognised by the Italian authorities.

The correct apparel and equipment is essential in order to enjoy the Dream Tour in complete safety and comfort. Participants must have a motorcycle suit (leather or fabric), with the relative safety protection, a back protector as well as a full-face helmet, gloves and motorcycle boots.A limited number of complete sets of the 2017 Ducati Apparel collection may be hired and should be reserved online at the same time as registering for the tour.

The dates of the Ducati Dream Tour 2017 are as follows:

22-24 May

30 June – 2 July

21-23 July

1-3 September

For full information on the Ducati Dream Tour 2017 and information on booking, see: www.ducati.com/ducati_dream_tour/ducati_dream_tour.do