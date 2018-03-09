Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special to be displayed on the Audi stand from 8 to 18 March

The “Land of Joy” extends its boundaries with 100% Ducati sound, plenty of torque, high-quality components and finishes and the comfort of bigger bikes

The appearance at Geneva heralds the arrival of the Ducati Scrambler 1100 in dealerships, starting mid-March

Ducati will be at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show – being held in Geneva from 8 to 18 March – with one of the most interesting, eagerly awaited bikes in the new range.

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer will be showcasing, among the many new cars presented at this important event, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special, a bike that completes and extends the range and is certain to swell the ranks of the already large Ducati scrambleristi community. Positioned prominently on the Audi stand (Hall 1, stand n.1060), the bike underscores the smooth synergy that characterises Ducati’s presence in the Volkswagen Group.

First unveiled at EICMA 2017, the Scrambler 1100 extends the boundaries of the Land of Joy with a big-bike build, technology, performance, ultra-high quality finishing and greater comfort.

The new 1079 cm3 engine provides generous torque even at low revs – a key strong point on this bike – while the chassis set-up is super-agile as you’d expect from a Ducati Scrambler.

On this Scrambler model the electronics package has also evolved as per Ducati tradition, enhancing ridability and maximising active safety through utilisation of ABS Cornering and Traction Control.

Three different versions are available: Ducati Scrambler 1100, Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport. In short, a new Land of Joy bike that is ready to meet the needs of even the most demanding motorcyclists. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 will be in European dealerships from mid-March onwards.