Exciting new Just1 2017 range of Off-road Helmets and Goggles

The brand new 2017 range of Just1 off-road helmets and goggles is now available to the UK market. The premium Italian brand topped the podium with World MXGP Champion, Tim Gajser in 2016 and MX2 Champion 2015.

The Just1 range offers a comprehensive competition performance product with unrivalled design features and hand finished-presentation. From full carbon fibre competition shells to youth specific and adventure rider helmet models, the Just1 range always offers superior quality and finishes.

Just1 IRIS goggles feature an ‘Outrigger system’ that delivers weight evenly for an optimum goggle-to-face fit. Eye-catching colours and a full range of lenses, films and spares make these goggles a great choice for both leisure and competition riders.

JUST1 helmets and goggles will be featured at the top levels of World and British championship competition by British riders in 2017, including British Champion Tommy Searle and Husqvarna’s Max Anstie.

Monster Energy DRT Kawasaki
#100 Tommy Searle, MXGP and British Championship
#18 Vsevoled Brylyakov, MX2
#457 Darian Sanayei, MX2

Rockstar Husqvarna
#12 Max Nagl, MXGP
#99 Max Anstie, MXGP

J12 Rockstar

RRP: £364.99
 

J32 Youth Moto-X

RRP: £99.99

 

J12 Dominator

RRP: £334.99
 

J34 Adventure

RRP: £149.99

 

J32 Rave

RRP: £139.99
 

IRIS MX Goggle – Neon

RRP: £69.99

Product Specifications and pricing:

J12 Rockstar and J12 Dominator

  • Carbon Fibre – 2 external shell sizes
  • Anatomical structure with exclusive NBFF System (Neck Brace front fit)
  • Removable and washable inner lining
  • Removable cheek pads with J.1.E.R – Just1 Emergency Remove system
  • Protective Internal polystyrene foam shell with air channels
  • Inside Chin Guard with air vents
  • Multiple Air Vents and extractors
  • Homologated ECE 22/05 and ACU Gold Approved
  • Weight 1.100gr +/- 50gr

Sizes: Small (55-56cm) to XL (61-62 cm)

Colours: Rockstar, Neon Lime Red, Neon Yellow Blue, Orange, Red Blue

RRP: J12 Rockstar  £364.99 / J12 Dominator £334.99

J32 Rockstar and J32 Rave

  • High quality thermoplastic resin shell
  • Neck brace ready
  • Double D-ring fastener
  • Removable and washable inner lining
  • Removable cheek pads with J.1.E.R – Just1 Emergency Remove system
  • Multiple Air Vent system
  • Homologated ECE 22/05 and ACU Gold Approved

Sizes: X Small (53-54cm) to XL (61-62 cm)

Colours: Rockstar, Black/Orange, Blue Yellow, Blue Red, Neon Yellow, Lime Red

RRP: J32 Rockstar £149.99 / J32 Rave £139.99 

J32 Youth Pro Rockstar and J32 Youth Moto-X

  • High quality thermoplastic resin shell
  • Neck brace ready
  • Double D-ring fastener
  • Removable and washable inner lining
  • Removable cheek pads with J.1.E.R – Just1 Emergency Remove system
  • Multiple Air Vent system
  • Homologated ECE 22/05 and ACU Gold Approved

Sizes: Small (47-48cm) to Large (51-52cm)

Colours: Rockstar, Moto-x Green, Moto-x Orange, Moto-x Yellow

RRP: J32 Youth Pro Rockstar £119.99 / J32 Youth Moto-X £99.99

J34 Adventure

  • High quality thermoplastic resin shell
  • 2 external shell sizes
  • Removable and washable inner lining
  • Removable cheek pads with J.1.E.R – Just1 Emergency Remove system
  • Integrated Sun Visor
  • Removable Peak
  • High Visibility Removable Visor

Sizes: X Small (53-54cm) to XL (61-62 cm)

Colours: Black Yellow Neon, White Blue Neon

RRP: J34 Adventure £149.99

IRIS MX Goggles

  • Adapts to all helmet models and sizes
  • Outrigger System Distributes weight evenly for optimum fit
  • Variable density face foam utilises moisture wicking fleece
  • Perfect goggle-face-fit
  • Perfect fit for glasses wearers
  • Removable nose guard
  • Quick and easy interchangeable Anti-fog Anti-scratch lenses
  • Tear-off compatible
  • Roll Off system available
  • Wide silicone gripper strap

RRP: £49.99 Solid Colour, £69.99 Neon colours
Full Spares available
Colours: Neon Yellow, Neon Black Orange, Neon Green Yellow, Neon Red Yellow, Neon Yellow Blue, Solid Black, Solid White

Please visit www.bikeittrade.com to find your local stockist

