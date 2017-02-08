Exciting new Just1 2017 range of Off-road Helmets and Goggles

The brand new 2017 range of Just1 off-road helmets and goggles is now available to the UK market. The premium Italian brand topped the podium with World MXGP Champion, Tim Gajser in 2016 and MX2 Champion 2015.

The Just1 range offers a comprehensive competition performance product with unrivalled design features and hand finished-presentation. From full carbon fibre competition shells to youth specific and adventure rider helmet models, the Just1 range always offers superior quality and finishes.

Just1 IRIS goggles feature an ‘Outrigger system’ that delivers weight evenly for an optimum goggle-to-face fit. Eye-catching colours and a full range of lenses, films and spares make these goggles a great choice for both leisure and competition riders.

JUST1 helmets and goggles will be featured at the top levels of World and British championship competition by British riders in 2017, including British Champion Tommy Searle and Husqvarna’s Max Anstie.

Monster Energy DRT Kawasaki

#100 Tommy Searle, MXGP and British Championship

#18 Vsevoled Brylyakov, MX2

#457 Darian Sanayei, MX2

Rockstar Husqvarna

#12 Max Nagl, MXGP

#99 Max Anstie, MXGP

J12 Rockstar RRP: £364.99 J32 Youth Moto-X RRP: £99.99

J12 Dominator RRP: £334.99 J34 Adventure RRP: £149.99

J32 Rave RRP: £139.99 IRIS MX Goggle – Neon RRP: £69.99