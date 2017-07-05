Fans get even closer to the action at USWorldSBK

WorldSBK rocks up the GEICO US Round from 7th – 9th July and it’s not just the thrilling on track action that is building the excitement to the eighth round of the season, as the circuit will be filled with off track activities. Keeping fans entertained throughout the weekend before seeing the likes of Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team), Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Stefan Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) take to the track, take a look at what will be on offer over the US WorldSBK weekend.

Getting bigger and even better year on year, Laguna Seca welcomes the Paddock Show with some new additions for 2017. On stage from Friday, watch all sessions live or catch up with all the post-Friday questions from the top three riders. Saturday brings the all new SuperShow to the US for the first time, as there is now even more chance to hear from the top riders after the full day of racing action on day two – with the top three from Race One, Tissot Superpole Winner, Pirelli Best Lap rider and Top US rider all on hand to tell all about Saturday and sign some autographs. Round up Saturday with the Party in the Paddock on stage from 17.45 and it won’t be a day to forget. Sunday welcomes a legends chat show for the fans, giving them the chance to meet the stars of the past, before seeing the stars of the future and present with the Race Two chat show rounding out a packed weekend.

Heading to a circuit close to the American’s heart, there will be various ways to remember Nicky Hayden, who tragically lost his life in a cycling accident back in May. Providing fans with the opportunity of a track walk in the memory of Hayden on Saturday at 18.15, which will start from turn five from the Marketplace. Whilst taking part on the walk, fans can make donations to the Nicky Hayden Memorial Fund as well as being in with the opportunity of signing a book of remembrance and poster throughout the weekend.

Ever wanted to experience a lap of the famous Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca on your own bike? There will be a unique opportunity to ride around the circuit on Saturday at 12.30-12.50, on an accompanied parade lap with more information regarding tickets at the Ticket Office.

Eat, sleep, race, repeat as fans have the opportunity to camp right beside the circuit throughout the GEICO US Round, getting even closer to the action. Set up your tent or camper and fully experience the WorldSBK atmosphere in all its glory.

On top of this fans have the opportunity to put their skills to the test with go-karting in the paddock, view some mini-moto demonstrations in the Marketplace or even get the taste of local products in from Saturday to Sunday. The US WorldSBK round is not one to miss out on.