Follow the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring

Don’t miss out on the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring – the 4th round of the FIM EWC 2016-2017. The championship’s first-ever race in Slovakia will be getting worldwide TV coverage.

The very first edition of the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring will air live on Eurosport 2 from 1.15pm CEST on Saturday 24 June. The race will be broadcast live until 4.30pm and then from 6pm to 9.50pm, taking in the podium ceremony.

The entire race will also be broadcast live on Eurosport Player, which can be accessed directly from all the Eurosport websites on a smartphone or tablet.

Eurosport 1 will broadcast the 23-minute ‘EWC All Access’ segment featuring the race highlights at 11pm on Tuesday 27 June and at 9am on Wednesday 28 June. Another five broadcast slots for ‘EWC All Access’ are programmed from Wednesday 28 June to Friday 30 June on Eurosport 2.

FIM EWC promoter Eurosport Events has also negotiated coverage on channels outside the Eurosport network. Viewers in France can watch the 30 competing machines on La Chaîne l’Equipe. The channel will provide live coverage of the race from 1.15pm to 8.35pm on Saturday 24 June. The final hour of the race will be aired with a slight time delay from 10.45pm to 11.45pm.

Viewers in North Africa and the Middle East can watch live coverage of the last four hours of the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring on OSN Sports. Slovakia’s public broadcaster RTVS will show live coverage of the first and last hour of the race.

‘EWC Race Review’, a 44-minute race highlights programme, will additionally be shown on OSN, Fox Sports in Asia (including Japan), La Chaîne l’Equipe in France, U.K. channel Quest and RTVS in Slovakia.

‘EWC All Access’ will also air on OSN Sports, Fox Sports, Garage TV in Spain and Velocity in the U.S. and Canada.

Follow all the action at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring, the 4th round of the FIM EWC 2016-2017, on the website fimewc.com, on Facebook and Twitter and via the live timing results: www.fimewc.com/live-timing