THE Movuno.com Halsall Racing Suzuki squad can today confirm it will run 2015 Moto3 World Champion Danny Kent at the final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this weekend.

Kent made his Superbike debut when tested the team’s Suzuki GSX-R1000 at the Kent circuit on Wednesday after being given dispensation from race chiefs.

The 24-year-old from Chippenham, Wiltshire, is better known for racing within the MotoGP paddock, famously taking the Moto3 title in 2015 and has been racing in Moto2 until this year.

Getting his first taste of the Movuno.com Halsall Racing Suzuki at a track day this week, he is excited to get stuck into what will be his first BSB race weekend.

“It was a big, new experience getting on the bike because I’d never ridden it before, I was completely new to Pirelli tyres and I haven’t ridden at Brands Hatch since 2009,” he said.

“It was a general track day so I didn’t really get the chance to push it as much as I’d have liked, but it was a great chance to get to know the bike, the tyres and the team.

“I’m coming into this with an open mind. I’m not putting any pressure on myself, I just want to learn as much as I can. I want to use the whole weekend as further testing ahead of whatever may come next year. I’m looking forward to it, and grateful to Colin Wright and Martin Halsall for the opportunity.”

Team manager Colin Wright is feeling optimistic as the final round beckons. “Danny’s been great, we’ve loved having him with us and I think he’s the perfect guy to ride the bike this weekend,” he said.

“I’m feeling optimistic, but there’s no pressure coming from the team. It’s all very new to him, and he’s having to learn the new tyres as he goes so it’s a lot to take on board.

“Danny is a former Moto3 World Champion and we’re thrilled to have him here with us for the weekend. I’m confident that we can end the season well.”