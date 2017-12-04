The HJC IS-Max 2 is a flip font modular helmet with an advanced polycarbonate composite shell and adjustable polycarbonate chin-bar, resulting in a lightweight superior fit with improved comfort using advanced CAD technology compared to its predecessor.

One-touch, 3 stage internal sun visor.

Pinlock ready visor with anti-scratch coating.

Quick Slide visor replacement system and multi-stage ventilation system.

Front inlet vents and rear extract vents.

For more info and pricing click here

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

