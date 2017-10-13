Iron Man HJC RPHA 70 – in Stock Now

The new HJC RPHA 70 Iron Man Homecoming design is the latest edition to the HJC Marvel collection.

Inspired by the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, this striking design uses the new HJC RPHA 70 helmet to represent in quite ‘Stark’ detail latest version of the Avenger’s suit.

The RPHA 70 is a truly ingenious combination of a superlight race helmet (RPHA 11) with a fully prepared, comfort-orientated touring helmet. The shell and associated componentry has been engineered to enable the helmet to be equipped with an internal sun visor, while weighing the same as the track-focused RPHA 11! Sharing the same large aperture, lockable, anti-fog equipped, quick release visor as its racing stable mate, the RPHA 70 offers tremendous, confidence-inspiring visibility. The result is an unparalleled combination of comfort and practicality, which has to be tried to be believed.

Features:

– P.I.M. Plus shell construction comprised of carbon fibre, aramid and carbon-glass hybrid fibre provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, much comfort and lightness of helmet.

– Multi cool interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric and enhanced moisture wicking for quick drying and comfort.

– Double D Fastening System

– Anti-Fog lens Included

– HJ-26ST visor fitment

– Size guide: XXS (52-53cm), XS (54-55cm), S (55-56cm), M (57-58cm), L (58-59cm), XL (60-61cm), XXL (62-63cm)

More info and to order – Oxford Products