Jorge Martin Sets the Standard on Day 2

Latest News, Moto3, Racing

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was the fastest rider in the third practice session for the lightweight class at Losail International Circuit, topping the timesheets with a 2:06.817 – also the fastest lap of the weekend so far. The top three was completed by Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing).

Red Bull KTM Ajo sophomore Bo Bendsneyder was fourth fastest after another impressive session, just ahead of teammate Niccolo Antonelli, who was a late mover up into the top five. Sky Racing Team VR46 rider and Day 1 crasher Andrea Migno was sixth, just ahead of EG0,0’s Aron Canet.

Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) was P8, with SIC Racing Team Malaysian Adam Norrodin in ninth. British Talent Team rider John McPhee completed the top ten in FP3, after Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) had a laptime cancelled and was pushed back to P11.

That’s it for the lightweight class on Friday – with the field next on track for qualifying at 18:00 local on Saturday (GMT + 3).

