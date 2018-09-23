Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) took a stunning win at Gran Premio Movistar de Aragon to extend his points advantage over Marco Bezzecchi (Redox PruestelGP), with the Spaniard starting from a pole position that saw him equal the number of poles of his Team Manager Fausto Gresini and not looking back. Bezzecchi did some incredible damage limitation in the standings and took second after riding through the field, with Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) mounting a similar comeback to complete the podium after both Italians were given 12-place grid penalties. The podium for the number 33 sees him draw level with Alex Rins and Romano Fenati with the most Moto3™ rostrums – 23.

Martin took the holeshot from pole as Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) dropped back a little from his front row start and Fabio Di Giannantonio charged forward, with the Championship leader putting the hammer down immediately as he began to gap the chasing pack. ‘Diggia’ headed up the train behind, battling Marcos Ramirez (Bester Capital Dubai) at the front of a long group. Championship contender Bezzecchi, meanwhile, immediately moved up through that group and into the top ten after his grid penalty, with Bastianini following suit not long after.

The fight throughout the front half of the field was a Moto3™ classic, but Martin was more than free of the fracas and taking advantage of the clear track. With Bezzecchi blasting into the head of the train behind, however, the pace hotted up for those on the chase – and the Italian had already made up 16 places.

It had seemed as though Bezzecchi and fellow charger Bastianini could have the pace to get into clearer air but it remained a group fighting for second, with Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider), Ramirez, Albert Arenas (Angel Nieto Team), Di Giannantonio and Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) for close company. Rodrigo then crashed out after an incident with Arenas, leaving five riders fighting to complete the podium behind Martin.

Martin crossed the line ahead for a serene show of dominance, and after a tousle around the final lap it was Bezzecchi who kept just ahead to take second – some incredible damage limitation after his grid penalty. Bastianini clawed back some ground on a few in the title fight to complete the rostrum after his own awesome ride through the pack, and he moves up to fourth in the standings after a DNF for Canet.

‘Diggia’ was just behind compatriot Bastianini and took fourth, with Ramirez completing the top five. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was only a tenth further back with an impressive race to take sixth, with Arenas the final member of that front group over the line and still close.

Adam Norrodin (Petronas Sprinta Racing) took eighth and achieved his target of a top ten after a solid race to beat off Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai) by less than half a tenth, with John McPhee (CIP – Green Power) completing the top ten in the tight second group as he crossed the line just ahead of Jakub Kornfeil (Redox PruestelGP).

There’s more to come as Moto3™ encounter Thailand for the first time next time, with Martin leading but the Championship having already taken an incredible number of twists and turns. Is there another waiting in the wings? Find out from the 5th to 7th October.

Moto3™ Race Results

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA) HONDA 37’49.030

2 – Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) KTM +5.984

3 – Enea Bastianini (ITA) HONDA +6.045

