Knox Leonard Wax Jacket MK II

Now available in russet brown wax cotton, the Leonard jacket is a modern take on a traditional design. Supple, yet hard wearing and abrasion resistant, wax cotton gives the classic look, while a waterproof and breathable membrane and the unique Knox ‘dual fit’ system offer up-to-the-minute performance, both on and off the bike.

Updated for 2017 the Leonard features a 10K high performance waterproof and breathable membrane, which is laminated to the wax cotton fabric, with fully taped seams and YKK Aquaguard® zips for reliable waterproof performance.

The ribbed collar and cuffs – as well as a removable throat guard – add protection against the cold and can be removed in warmer weather.

The unique Knox dual fit design features an innovative zip system, which changes the fit in the arms and body, so that an armoured shirt can be worn comfortably beneath, making it a perfect functioning motorcycle jacket when it’s time to ride. Expanding the jacket also allows for the use of Knox base and mid-layers to suit the weather conditions. A cotton interior lining on the body and Taffeta in the sleeves add to the comfort and ease of wear.

Adjustable cuffs and waist belt – both secured with poppers – and a concealed interior elasticated draw cord at the hem – provide a more draught-free fit.

Discreet underarm loops feature on both arms for attaching reflective arm bands.

Retailing for £249.99 including VAT in Russet Brown, the Knox Leonard Mk II jacket is available in sizes: S–3XL.

Call 01900 825825 or visit www.planet-knox.com for details.

Knox Leonard Wax Jacket MkII Key Features: