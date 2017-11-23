Having wowed the crowds at the EICMA show in Milan, and currently enjoying plenty of attention at Motorcycle Live, KTM UK is able to reveal the 2018 price of the amazing 790 DUKE. Prices for the rest of the Austrian firm’s Street range are also now available.

The 790 DUKE will have a suggested retail price (SRP) of £8,499. Though details of the machine have already been released, it is worth reiterating the spec of the bike in standard trim.

Parallel twin cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC, eight valves actuated via DLC-coated finger followers, electronic fuel injection, two balancer shafts, semi dry-sump lubrication with oil cooler

6-speed transmission and PASC™ slipper clutch

Max. output: 77 kW (105 hp) @ 9,000 rpm

Max. torque: 86 Nm @ 8,000 rpm

Ultra lightweight chrome-molybdenum steel frame with aluminum rear subframe, die-cast aluminum open lattice swingarm

43 mm split open-cartridge upside-down fork by WP Suspension with progressive springs

High quality WP Suspension gas-assisted rear shock with progressive spring and preload adjuster

12-stage adjustable tapered aluminum handlebar

Two 300 mm front brake discs with radial 4-piston calipers and radial front brake master cylinder

Cornering ABS including Supermoto mode

Lean-angle sensitive motorcycle traction control (MTC) and motor slip regulation (MSR)

Quickshifter+ (up and down shifting)

Launch control

Multifunctional dashboard with colour TFT display and illuminated menu switch

LED lighting all around

OEM Maxxis Supermaxx ST tires as standard

Optional KTM MY RIDE

Price: £8,499

To confirm, cornering ABS, supermoto ABS mode, lean angle sensitive motorcycle traction control (MTC), motor slip regulation (MSR), Quickshifter+ (up and down shifting), ride modes (including track mode that features anti-wheelie off, 9-level traction control and launch control), colour TFT display and LED lighting are all standard features. An A2 compliant 790 DUKE will also be available, priced at £8,199.

The rest of the Duke range is primed and ready to take on 2018 in typically ebullient fashion. The Beast, KTM’s 1290 SUPER DUKE R (£14,299) is ready to take on all challengers, faired or unfaired. The 1290 SUPER DUKE GT (£16,299) receives smart new colours for 2018, while its brilliance remains undulled. The legendary 690 DUKE (£7,999) delivers like no other single cylinder machine – and is also the recipient of fresh paintwork. The A2 compliant 390 DUKE (£4,699) offers no compromises in its attempts to deliver big bike performance, while the 125 DUKE (£4,199) is the perfect way to earn your A1 licence spurs.

The award winning KTM 1090 ADVENTURE R (£12,499) picked up an Adventure bike of the year accolade. Its sister bike, the 1090 ADVENTURE (£11,599) shares the R’s adeptness – and 125 hp of power. The 1290 Super Adventure range – 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S (£14,699) and 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R (£14,899) – both power into 2018 with a string of test wins and plaudits galore to their name. Plus their TFT dashboard now double as turn-by-turn navigation units following the launch of the KTM MY RIDE app (available January 2018, price TBC).

Finally, KTM’s supersport range, the RC 125 (£4,399) and RC 390 (£5,199) eagerly await both the young and the young at heart to sample their track inspired ability and precision.

To find out more, locate a dealer or to configure any KTM bike with a full range of KTM PowerParts please head to www.ktm.com

KTM 2018 Street Range Prices:

NAKED

SPORTS TOURER

TRAVEL

SUPERSPORT

Prices and specifications subject to change without notification. Finance options are available on all models.

All prices shown includes manufacturers delivery, first registration, 12 months road fund licence, number plate, fuel and PDI.