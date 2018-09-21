MANAGUA GTX and DURBAN GTX Jackets combine with Tech-Air™ Street Airbag from Alpinestars

KTM and Alpinestars have combined to produce the MANAGUA GTX Tech-Air™ and DURBAN GTX Tech-Air™ jackets to provide the rider with all the necessary comfort and safety features they’ll need. The Tech-Air™ airbag system from Alpinestars is the world’s first self-contained street airbag that independently functions without the need for sensors to be installed on the bike.

The MANAGUA GTX Tech-Air™ jacket is 100% street oriented. The fully laminated and lightweight GORE-TEX® outer material is padded with a removable thermal lining. An innovative ventilation system guarantees perfect comfort under all conditions.

The DURBAN GTX Tech-Air™ jacket is equally suited for the road as it is for offroad use and adventure touring. It features an ultra-lightweight removable Gore-Tex® membrane with micro-fleece lining. Zipper seals protect against all the wind and rain nature can throw at it.

Both jackets are made from the highest quality materials and feature reflective details, reinforced by CE-certified protectors on the shoulders and elbows resulting in low weight, durability and optimal protection.

Tech-Air™ offers the freedom to ride any bike on any surface at any time. The street airbag is incorporated into a specially designed vest, which is then easily attached or removed. Sensors detect an impact between 30-60 milliseconds and fully inflate the airbag in under 25 milliseconds offering instantaneous, high-pressure protection to the rider in a crash by covering the full back, shoulders, kidney areas and chest.

