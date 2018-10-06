Marquez vs Rossi: the fight for pole gets tight in Thailand 1What’s a decade between rivals? Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) made it to premier class pole number 50 at Chang International Circuit as he beat nemesis Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) to P1, and the Spaniard did it almost a decade younger as he continues to rack up the milestones. That wasn’t really the big draw at Buriram, however, with the two split by only 0.011 on the timesheets – and Yamaha making a serious dent in the front positions on the grid. After a difficult period for the Iwata marque, it’s a welcome boost in the Thai heat and sets up a mouthwatering Sunday. Adding to that is a man with serious race pace completing the front row, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) less than a tenth and a half off the battle for pole as he took P3.

The headlines didn’t stop there. They began early as Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) was forced to forfeit his chance to fight for a fourth consecutive pole and another win, with the Spaniard withdrawing from the event following his huge crash in FP2. Then another crash made waves as Marquez fell at the end of FP3 and in doing so lost his chance to move through to Q2…the number 93 made the most of that, however, to make another record and become the first rider to come through Q1 and subsequently take pole.

Just off the tantalising trio on the front row, Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) took fourth and is well within striking distance of the win if Yamaha’s form continues on to Sunday, and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) is top Independent Team rider once again in P5. The second row is completed by Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar), whose improved form at Buriram after a more difficult preseason test at the venue saw him take sixth.

Seventh on the grid is Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), who took his second top eight qualifying since last being on the front row in Jerez. Pedrosa was also fastest at the Thai test, which bodes well for race day. He edged Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) by a tiny margin of 0.013, with Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) completing Row 3 in P9 – just ahead of teammate Jack Miller, who has plenty of home fans who have made the trip up from Australia.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) starts 11th after joining Marquez in graduating from Q1, with Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team) completing the Q2 classification in 12th – and just 0.888 separating the top 12 in qualifying.

Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) beat Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) to P13 as they battle over the honour of top rookie, with Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the fastest fifteen on Saturday.

Records, drama and mere thousandths of a second characterised Saturday at Buriram. On Sunday, things heat up even further in the race – with pace a different matter over a long run of laps in the Thai heat. Will Marquez extend his lead as he hones in on the crown? Can Dovizioso make a last ditch effort to still the tide? Or will Yamaha leap back on to the top step in Thailand…

Tune in from 14:00 (GMT +7) local time for the first ever MotoGP™ race at Buriram in the inaugural PTT Thailand Grand Prix.

MotoGP™ Qualifying Results
1 – Marc Marquez (SPA) HONDA 1’30.088
2 – Valentino Rossi (ITA) YAMAHA +0.011
3 – Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) DUCATI +0.139

First Independent Team Rider:
5 – Cal Crutchlow (GBR) HONDA +0.268

MotoGP Gallery

Marquez vs Rossi: the fight for pole gets tight in Thailand 1Andrea Dovizioso leads Viñales on Day 1 1Back in the hot seat: riders warm up for Buriram 1Bangkok to Buriram: Marc Marquez's banging arrival to Thailand 1PETRONAS to partner MotoGP™ for three years 1Marquez vs Dovizioso vs Iannone MotorLand delivers a three-factory fight 1Ducati fend off Marquez for a 1-2 at MotorLand 1Marc Marquez resists Ducati charge on Day 1 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Marquez turf? Riders talk MotorLand on Thursday 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Andrea Dovizioso plays it to perfection at Misano 1Dream debut win for Lorenzo Dalla Porta in dramatic Moto3 race 1Jorge Lorenzo breaks Misano record, Marquez crashes out 1Ducati vs Marquez at Misano? Day 1 sets the scene 1Bradley Smith Joins APRILIA MOTOGP PROJECT as Their TEST RIDER 1Momentum the name of the game at Misano 1Misano to host MotoGP until 2021 1Sachsenring remains the home of the German Grand Prix 1MotoGP riders meet the Pope at the Vatican 1FIM MotoGP World Championship race durations to change 1Racing cancelled at Silverstone 1Weather forces Sunday schedule change with Lorenzo set to start from pole 1Andrea Dovizioso, Cal Crutchlow and Vinales within a tenth 1Cal Crutchlow on top as the title fight explodes in Argentina 1Dorna Sports partners with Lenovo for MotoGP eSport Championship 1Third MotoE Team Committee takes place in Austria 1Jorge Lorenzo vs Marc Marquez: a stunning showdown in Spielberg 1Marc Marquez holds off the Ducatis to take pole by just 0.002 1Day of two halves - Ducati vs Marquez dominates Day 1 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

Tactical masterstroke: Marc Marquez blitzes flag-to-flag at Brno

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR