MCE British Superbike Championship and ITV extend broadcast agreement into 2020 season

MotorSport Vision (MSV), the commercial and media rights holder of the MCE British Superbike Championship, and UK broadcasting network ITV have extended their long term partnership to broadcast free to air highlights coverage of the UK’s premier motorsport series to the end of the 2020 season.

The new extension maintains MCE BSB coverage on ITV4 on a Wednesday evening following all twelve rounds of the season with an hour-long programme showcasing the UK’s most spectacular racing Championship. Each programme will be further repeated on ITV4 and ITV and will also be available on the ITV Hub. In addition an end of season two-hour review show featuring race action together with exclusive behind the scenes footage and on-board action will be broadcast each year.

The MCE BSB highlights shows, produced by ITV Sport, will feature all the dramatic highlights action from the previous weekend’s Superbike races and will bring viewers closer to the thrilling action with pre-race grid walks, post race interviews and behind the scenes features.

ITV Sport is the home of free to air motorcycle racing in the UK, as alongside MCE BSB two-wheel fans can also enjoy MotoGP, World Superbikes and the Isle of Man TT races.

ITV’s Director of Sport Niall Sloane said: “The MCE British Superbike Championship delivers great action on every occasion and together with the unique personalities of the riders, provides for compelling viewing.”

MCE British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “I am delighted that we have extended our partnership with ITV to 2020, which in doing so will confirm twelve consecutive years of MCE British Superbikes being broadcast free to air on ITV4.

“As we continue developing the championship, ensuring that it remains accessible to as many people as possible is extremely important. This even longer term broadcast commitment with ITV is great news as we start what looks set to be an epic 2017 MCE BSB Championship season starting at Donington Park on April 2.”

The opening round of the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship kicks off at Donington Park on March 31 – April 1/2. For more information visit www.donington-park.co.uk

