METZELER VILLAGE Welcoming motorcyclists into the heart of the TT

METZELER VILLAGE, the campsite welcoming motorcyclists into the heart of the Isle of Man TT, opens 2018 registrations.

At the Douglas National Sports Centre, for the sixth consecutive year, the tyre brand sets up its multi-purpose facility that allows TT enthusiasts to stay in the heart of the action of this exclusive road racing event.

METZELER will be a competitor at the 2018 Isle of Man TT, scheduled from 26 May to 8 June, not only on track with its supported riders but also as a reference point for racing enthusiasts that every year flock to this small British island, to witness the exciting races of this spectacular and legendary event.

For the 99th edition of the Isle of Man TT, the METZELER VILLAGE will once again be set up at the Douglas National Sports Centre to offer the opportunity for guests to fully experience the Tourist Trophy. Situated next to the Quarterbridge corner which allows direct access to the ‘closed roads’ the strategic location of the Village allows easy access to the Paddock and Grandstand, plus the famous Douglas Promenade, which offers plenty of entertainment, illuminating every edition of the Isle of Man TT.

Registrations for the METZELER VILLAGEare already open and you can book your stay between May 31 and June 9, when the action really heats up in the main races. METZELER has kept prices unchanged for 2018, starting from £22 per night/person based on the type of accommodation chosen.

The METZELER VILLAGE offers high quality tented accommodation, which are available in two different configurations to each host 1-3 people, washing/shower facilities, 24h secure motorcycle parking, free Wi-Fi in the whole area, free phone charging service and a chill-out zone with satellite TV, sofas and hammocks to let fans relax.

For all motorcyclists who are riding with tyres produced by the brand signified by the Blue Elephant, the breakfast at the METZELER VILLAGE is free, while for other users it is available at a discounted price.

The METZELER team is also working to provide supplementary services that will make the experience of motorcyclists staying at METZELER VILLAGE even more unique.

Individual and group bookings can be made through the online booking system available at the link www.metzelervillage.com.