MSVR/Donington Park joint statement: Incident during the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup race

The management of Donington Park race circuit and MSVR have to report that, following a multiple motorcycle accident during a race for the Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup, a support race to this weekend’s round of the MCE British Superbike Championship (April 1/2 2017), the rider of bike number 77, Mick Whalley of Sheppey, Kent suffered serious injuries.

The race was immediately stopped and the and other riders involved were treated immediately trackside by the BSB Medical Team.

It is with great regret that we have to announce that, following his transfer from the circuit, Mick Whalley succumbed to his injuries while undergoing further treatment at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Mike Honey, number 34, sustained multiple leg injuries and is receiving treatment and further assessment at the same hospital.

MSVR and the staff at Donington Park, are now working with both the Leicestershire Police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident.

Issued at 18.30 on Saturday 1st April 2017