Peugeot is celebrating 120 years of motorcycle manufacturing with a limited edition model of its market-leading Metropolis 3-wheel scooter, featuring dash cam technology.

The only production scooter that comes equipped with a front and rear dash cam as standard, the Metropolis 120 Ans is resplendent in an exclusive colour scheme reminiscent of the Peugeot 308 Dark Blue, with aluminium footboards and deluxe seat embossed with the Peugeot monogram.

Peugeot’s 3-wheel scooter is packed with high tech features to deliver a level of comfort, safety and convenience usually associated with executive cars:

Euro 4-compliant 400cc PowerMotion® LFE engine (Low Friction Efficiency) effectively screens out vibrations, reduces sound emissions and improves fuel consumption, while continuing to deliver high levels of performance.

Hazard warning lights automatically activate during emergency braking, and ABS braking ensures maximum safety in all situations.

Traction Control System (which can be disabled when not required) adjusts to provide superlative road handling and a comfortable ride.

Smart Key system for keyless ignition.

TPS Tyre pressure monitoring system offers a real-time display on the dashboard.

High intensity LED Daytime running lights (DRL) between the front wheels increase visibility in traffic.

Independent dual tilting wheels with locking mechanism and electronic parking brake.

USB socket for charging gadgets on the move.

Front and rear connecting under-seat storage areas can house a full-face, flip-front or open-face helmet.

Designed and manufactured entirely at its long-standing factory in Mandeure in France, the Peugeot Metropolis is the only 100% French three-wheel scooter.

Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk

Price: £8,199

<strong>Industry News Gallery</strong>



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK