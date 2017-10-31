Open Day Marks Launch of Kings Two Wheel Centre New Showroom

Kings Two Wheel Centre celebrated the opening of its brand new showroom earlier this month, with an open day on October 21 that was supported by Suzuki, that saw the Japanese firm provide a fleet of test ride bikes and a special display of classic road and race machines.

The Oxford-based dealership’s relocation from its current premises to a converted factory building has almost doubled the size of the showroom, with a stylish mezzanine floor that means more bikes can be displayed with space for customers to look around and try them for size.

As well as opening the new showroom, visitors on the day were able to try the new GSX-R1000R, V-Strom 650 and 1000, both the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, the new GSX-S750, and the SV650. Display bikes also included the newly-launched GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, plus the V-Strom 250, as well as Barry Sheene’s world championship-winning XR14 machines. Buildbase Suzuki’s British Superbike star, Bradley Ray, was also in attendance.

Dealer principal, Steve Polden, who has worked in the motorcycle industry since 1985 and, along with his family, remains heavily involved in motorcycle racing, said of the move. “We moved into our previous premises in 2007 and it worked well, but with the new building it was a chance to start from scratch and create a showroom that was exactly how we wanted it. The additional space makes it easier to properly showcase bikes, and it means customers don’t need to ask for bikes to be pulled out for them to be able to look around them properly. Some customers want to be left to their own devices when it comes to looking at bikes before speaking to staff, and look around at their leisure without a salesman standing over them. So the new space means that is possible, and then we’re on hand when they want to talk in more detail. It’s also a great project for the Suzuki brand. The new showroom looks fantastic and carries a very strong brand image, and comes at a good time where there are so many new Suzuki models to choose from.”

Kings Two Wheel Centre’s new showroom can be found at St George’s House, Langford Lane, Kidlington, Oxford, OX5 1HT. Adjoining the showroom will also be a Helmet City outlet, retailing the latest in riding kit and leisure wear.

Visit the Kings Two Wheel Centre website, here.