Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) will finish the Moto2™ season with a start from pole, taking to the top early in the session and no one able to topple the home hero. Teammate Franco Morbidelli came close as the new Champion prepares for his final race in the intermediate class, ending the session 0.065 seconds off P1. Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) showed more impressive qualifying form once again, with the veteran Italian completing the front row.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – winner of the last two races – starts from the head of the second row, with teammate Brad Binder for close company in P5. Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) completes Row 2 after solid pace throughout the Valencia GP.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) shot back up the timesheets on Saturday afternoon for seventh, pipping Rookie of the Year Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) by just 0.005. Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) completes the third row, with Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completing the top ten.

Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysian) starts the season finale from P11, with Axel Pons (RW Racing GP), Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP), Ricky Cardus (CarXpert Interwetten) – Tom Lüthi’s injury replacement – and Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team) rounding out Saturday’s fifteen fastest.

The season finale begins for the intermediate class at 12:20 (GMT +1), with Morbidelli and Nakagami gunning for one last top step before moving up to the premier class.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Alex Marquez (SPA – Kalex) 1:35.050

2 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) +0.065

3 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) +0.105