Peugeot Speedfight 20th Anniversary Edition

Peugeot has introduced a special edition of the Speedfight to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the machine that defined the new wave of sports scooters.

With more than half a million sold, the Speedfight is now in its fourth opus, but retains its racing spirit, with twin parabolic headlights giving a sharp and instantly recognisable look. The special edition also gets a black double-stitched sport seat with removable pillion cowl, snakebite sports exhaust system and aluminium footboards, to complement its red-and-white colour scheme.

At the heart of the Speedfight 20 Edition is an air-cooled two-stroke engine, fed by a Dell’Orto carburettor. Stopping power comes from a powerful Shuricane front disc with four-piston radial calliper,

USD Ø 32mm front forks, 13-inch alloy wheels and a fuel tank located under the footboard for a lower centre of gravity, give improved stability and sharper handling.

Performance parts are everywhere, including new instrumentation with a trip computer, lightweight mirror stems, LED turn indicators and rear lighting and aviation style fuel cap. The dashboard has both USB and 12V sockets and is ready to take a RAM® X-Grip® smartphone holder. There’s also an undereseat bay large enough to store a full-face helmet.

The Speedfight 20 Edition is priced at £2199- including a two-year unlimited mileage parts and labour warranty. It can be ridden on an AM licence, making it accessible to riders aged 16 or over. AM category scooters can also be ridden by anyone who passed their car driving test before 1st February 2001, without the need to take any extra tests. Full specifications and details of all authorised Peugeot Scooter dealers can be found at www.peugeotscooters.co.uk.

Notes – Price includes manufacturer’s delivery, pre-delivery inspection, petrol, number plate and VAT at 20%. Government first registration fee and vehicle excise duty are not included and will be charged at the prevailing rate. Price and specifications correct at time of print.