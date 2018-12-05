HSBK Racing and Celtic Racing are collaborating for a return to MotoAmerica Championship Series. The teams have worked together closely in the past and feel it is the right time to return from their hiatus. The team will race on a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class with PJ Jacobsen as the pilot.

Jacobsen has over 30 National Amateur Championships and after successful flat track and road racing seasons in America he raced abroad in British Superbike, World Supersport (WSS), and World Superbike. Most notably he finished runner-up in the 2015 World Supersport Championship and built an impressive resume with numerous wins and podiums on the global stage.

Jacobsen commented, “ I want to thank HSBK and Celtic racing for this opportunity. I’m ready to get started with them right away, and I’m looking forward to a very strong year with them. We are all very motivated and ready to do what we can, and believe we can achieve great things.”

The team is eager to start testing and make their debut. “I’m excited to get back and show we have what it takes to run up front right away in a new class. We chose the R6 because we feel it is the most competitive 600 right now. Our team has been busy building customer race bikes this past year, but it’s time for us to get back to racing,” said Bobby Shek of HSBK Racing.

Barry Gilsenan of Celtic Racing noted, “Happy to be back racing after five years away. I have a good working relationship with Bobby and HSBK Racing and it made sense to join forces. We have put together a strong team to go after the Supersport Championship in 2019.”

