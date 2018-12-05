Jacobsen To Race In 2019 MotoAmerica Series With Celtic HSBK 1HSBK Racing and Celtic Racing are collaborating for a return to MotoAmerica Championship Series. The teams have worked together closely in the past and feel it is the right time to return from their hiatus. The team will race on a Yamaha R6 in the Supersport class with PJ Jacobsen as the pilot.

Jacobsen has over 30 National Amateur Championships and after successful flat track and road racing seasons in America he raced abroad in British Superbike, World Supersport (WSS), and World Superbike. Most notably he finished runner-up in the 2015 World Supersport Championship and built an impressive resume with numerous wins and podiums on the global stage.

Jacobsen commented, “ I want to thank HSBK and Celtic racing for this opportunity. I’m ready to get started with them right away, and I’m looking forward to a very strong year with them. We are all very motivated and ready to do what we can, and believe we can achieve great things.”

The team is eager to start testing and make their debut. “I’m excited to get back and show we have what it takes to run up front right away in a new class. We chose the R6 because we feel it is the most competitive 600 right now. Our team has been busy building customer race bikes this past year, but it’s time for us to get back to racing,” said Bobby Shek of HSBK Racing.

Biker T-Shirts UK

Barry Gilsenan of Celtic Racing noted, “Happy to be back racing after five years away. I have a good working relationship with Bobby and HSBK Racing and it made sense to join forces. We have put together a strong team to go after the Supersport Championship in 2019.”

To see updates going into the race season, follow HSBK Racing on Facebook and Instagram.



MotoAmerica

Jacobsen To Race In 2019 MotoAmerica Series With Celtic HSBK 1JD Beach To Race Superbikes In 2019 MotoAmerica Series 1More Twins Cup And Stock 1000 On Tap For MotoAmerica 2019 1Season Five Of MotoAmerica Set For 2019 1Toni Elias Quickest In Dunlop Test at Barber Motorsports Park 1Elias Perfect In MotoAmerica Season Finale 1Toni Elias Takes Barber Race One 1MotoAmerica 2019 Set To Begin At Road Atlanta 1MotoAmerica - Record Amount Of Entries For Barber Round 1Fan Options Aplenty For MotoAmerica Championship Of Alabama 1Cameron Beaubier Crowned In Style At NJMP 1Josh Herrin Wins A Wet One At NJMP 1MotoAmerica Championships Heating Up For NJMP Round 1MotoAmerica And Road America On Tap For Two More Years 1Toni Elias Bounces Back To Win PittRace Superbike Race 1Josh Herrin Wins Race One At PittRace 1Beach, Beaubier Lead Into Championship Of Pittsburgh 1MotoAmerica's Pittsburgh Round To Feature '80s Theme 1Kawasaki To Offer Exclusive Ticket Package For MotoAmerica 1Cameron Beaubier Sweeps Sonoma Superbike 1Cameron Beaubier Dominates Sonoma Raceway Opener 1The MotoAmerica Battles Continue At Sonoma Raceway 1MotoAmerica Full Throttle Tickets Going Fast For Sonoma 1ROGER HAYDEN ANNOUNCES RACING RETIREMENT 1RiderzLaw To Sponsor Classes For Sonoma Round 1Cameron Beaubier Dominates At Utah Motorsports Campus 1Toni Elias Back On Top At Utah Motorsports Campus 1MotoAmerica Starts Its Second Half In Utah 1MotoAmerica Series Now Worldwide On YouTube 1Cameron Beaubier Stays Perfect In Monterey 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Ducati MotoGP - Silverstone 2014Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Gresini Honda - Silverstone 2014Baldassarri_Silverstone4Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2013Apsar MotoGP Silverstone 2012Pramac Ducati - Silverstone 2010Alstare Ducati - World Superbike - Silverstone 2013Ten Kate Honda - Silverstone May 2015MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018MXGP Great Britain 2018Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014DucatiMotoGP3Pramac Ducati MotoGP Silverstone 2014196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

@gridgirls
14.6k Followers
Follow

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR