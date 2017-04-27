Alastair Seeley to Deputise for Giugliano on Tyco BMW Superbike

With Tyco BMW’s Davide Giugliano ruled out of action this weekend, due to injuries sustained during round two at Brands Hatch Indy, Northern Ireland’s Alastair Seeley will return to the TAS Racing fold for a one-off British Superbike appearance in Tyco BMW livery for round three at Oulton Park.

Alastair Seeley

“It’s always a pleasure to come back and race for Tyco BMW and to get an opportunity to jump back into the premier class aboard an official BMW Motorrad supported S1000RR is an offer I wasn’t going to turn down. I’ve had some decent results in the Superbike class before at Oulton Park and knowing how well prepared the Tyco BMWs are, I‘ll be aiming to be a decent wing-man for Christian Iddon at the Bank Holiday meeting.”

Philip Neill – Team Manager

“It’s obviously not ideal circumstances, but we wish Davide well with his recovery and welcome Alastair back into the Tyco BMW team for this weekend. Davide is receiving daily treatment for the injuries he sustained at Brands and having been advised by his medical team to sit out this weekend, it has presented a great opportunity for Alastair. We know each other well and he’s an experienced competitor who will be comfortable in our set-up racing at Oulton Park on a Superbike for this one-off ride.”