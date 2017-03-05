Simpson and Seewer shine in Indonesia MXGP

Due to the extreme weather conditions at the MXGP of Indonesia the Event Management came to a decision to end the MX2 race 2 prematurely and cancel the MXGP race 2.

For the overall of MX2 – counting both Race 1 and Race 2 results – Suzuki World MX2 Team’s Jeremy Seewer came out victorious followed by TM Racing’s Samuele Bernardini and LRT KTM’s Julien Lieber. In MXGP race 1 results were used for overall classification, this secured the win for Wilvo Yamaha MXGP’s Shaun Simpson, second for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, while Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle rounded out the podium.

MXGP

MXGP racing was demanding in Indonesia but Wilvo Yamaha MXGP’s Shaun Simpson handled it better than anyone and supplied an impressive win. He said, “It was good, I was able to make some good moves the first few laps and I was in the lead about halfway through the race!”

Simpson finished just over 7 seconds ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff. The Dutch rider rode a consistent race and maintained his speed lap after lap for his first podium of the year.

In third was Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle, who looked aggressive for the full race and in the end he was closing in finishing less than 5 seconds behind Coldenhoff.

Last week’s winner and red plate holder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli, didn’t see the results of before but he managed to finish 4th overall and will continue to hold the red plate.

Finishing strong in the final spot of the top five was Husqvarna 8Biano Racing’s Rui Gonçalves.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Romain Febvre had a blistering start and came away with the Fox Holeshot, though later in the race he had issues and would place 15th overall. Expect the former champ to show up at the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina determined to win along with the reigning champion and the last winner of the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina Team HRC’s Tim Gajser who finished a respectable 6th place in Indonesia.

MXGP Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Shaun Simpson (GBR, Yamaha), 36:06.712; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), +0:07.725; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, Kawasaki), +0:12.501; 4. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), +0:39.427; 5. Rui Goncalves (POR, Husqvarna), +0:43.580; 6. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, Suzuki), +0:46.099; 7. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:56.972; 8. Tanel Leok (EST, Husqvarna), +1:06.817; 9. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, Honda), +1:14.269; 10. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, Yamaha), +1:16.505

MXGP Overall Top 10: 1. Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 25 points; 2. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 22 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 20 p.; 4. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 18 p.; 5. Rui Goncalves (POR, HUS), 16 p.; 6. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, SUZ), 15 p.; 7. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 14 p.; 8. Tanel Leok (EST, HUS), 13 p.; 9. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 12 p.; 10. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 11 p.

MXGP Championship Top 10: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 68 points; 2. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 60 p.; 3. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 56 p.; 4. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 44 p.; 5. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 42 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 41 p.; 7. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 39 p.; 8. Shaun Simpson (GBR, YAM), 36 p.; 9. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 34 p.; 10. Kevin Strijbos (BEL, SUZ), 34 p.

MXGP Manufacturer: 1. KTM, 72 points; 2. Yamaha, 61 p.; 3. Kawasaki, 60 p.; 4. Honda, 56 p.; 5. Husqvarna, 47 p.; 6. Suzuki, 34 p.;

MX2

MX2 overall results were counted using both races and Suzuki World MX2 Team’s Jeremy Seewer was the best MX2 rider in Pangkal Pinang. Jeremy started by winning race 1 and finishing race 2 second behind TM Factory Racing’s Samuele Bernardini. The MXGP of Indonesia marks the first GP win for the Swiss rider. Jeremy stated: “I’m really happy for my first GP win and I am really looking forward to the next rounds!”

In the first race Bernardini finished 8th but the focus for him was the fact he had won his first MX2 race, the combination of both races put him into 2nd overall which was also his first GP podium. After the race he said, “I am really happy winning the second race, and really excited by it!”

It was indeed a testing day for the riders of MX2 and the 3rd highest result for the second week in a row came from LRT KTM’s Julien Lieber, his performance gives him the MX2 points lead heading into the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina. Lieber has started his season well and said: “I managed two good races, I was consistent, now that we have the red plate I will try to keep it as long as possible.”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen finished 4th for the second week in a row. Last year’s EMX250 Champion is showing everyone he consistently has what it takes to compete in the MX2 class.

HSF Logistics Motorsport rider Davy Pootjes had a strong showing in race one taking the FOX Holeshot finishing second behind Seewer. The second race proved to be slightly more challenging for the Dutchman in which he would finish 14th. The KTM rider’s stellar performance in race one carried him into 5th overall on the weekend.

MX2 Race 1 Top Ten: 1. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), 35:29.684; 2. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), +0:07.978; 3. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +0:29.340; 4. Brent Van doninck (BEL, Yamaha), +0:40.388; 5. Benoit Paturel (FRA, Yamaha), +0:54.286; 6. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1:29.332; 7. Caleb Ward (AUS, Husqvarna), +1:31.598; 8. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), +1:38.994; 9. Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), +1:44.642; 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, Kawasaki), +1:47.662

MX2 Race 2 Top Ten: 1. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), 18:54.086; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, Suzuki), +1:33.611; 3. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), +1:42.450; 4. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), +1:49.067; 5. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, Husqvarna), +1:57.128; 6. Adam Sterry (GBR, Kawasaki), +2:30.596; 7. Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), +2:33.930; 8. Thomas Covington (USA, Husqvarna), +2:41.401; 9. Michele Cervellin (ITA, Honda), +3:07.204; 10. Freek van der Vlist (NED, KTM), +4:49.844

MX2 Overall Top Ten: 1. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 47 points; 2. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), 38 p.; 3. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 38 p.; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 31 p.; 5. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), 29 p.; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, KTM), 26 p.; 7. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 26 p.; 8. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 26 p.; 9. Brian Bogers (NED, KTM), 20 p.; 10. Adam Sterry (GBR, KAW), 15 p

MX2 Championship Top 10: 1. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 78 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 72 p.; 3. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 70 p.; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 67 p.; 5. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 57 p.; 6. Samuele Bernardini (ITA, TM), 54 p.; 7. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 44 p.; 8. Michele Cervellin (ITA, HON), 40 p.; 9. Davy Pootjes (NED, KTM), 39 p.; 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, KAW), 35 p.

MX2 Manufacturer: 1. KTM, 92 points; 2. Suzuki, 72 p.; 3. Yamaha, 72 p.; 4. Husqvarna, 67 p.; 5. TM, 54 p.; 6. Kawasaki, 50 p.; 7. Honda, 40 p.

NEXT ROUND

The next round of the 2017 FIM Motocross World Championship will take place on March, the19th in Neuquen, Patagonia-Argentina.

MXGP INDONESIA – QUICK FACTS

Circuit length: 1600m

Type of ground: clay

Temperature: 24°C

Weather conditions: changeable with heavy rain

Weekend Crowd Attendance: 56,000