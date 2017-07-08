Southern 100 Club President Derek Nicholson Passes Away

Another very sad day: with the death of Derek Nicholson we have lost one of the finest gentlemen that it has been my privilege to know and be able to regard as a friend. It is hard to find words that adequately sum up a man who was so warm hearted; welcoming and always positive; no matter what challenge was thrown at him. It was always a pleasure to meet Derek at Billown or elsewhere; but it is with Billown that his name will forever be inextricably linked. His contribution to the S100 club was immense and their events will never be the same again without his presence.

Press Secretary Phil Edge has issued the following statement.

It was with a heavy heart and much sadness that Southern 100 Racing received the news that Club President Derek Nicholson passed away on Saturday 8th July 2017 after a short illness.

Derek first became involved with the Southern 100 in 1974; being elected to the Committee in November 1982, and becoming Chairman two years later in 1984. A position he held until 2002 – some 18 years.

2002 saw Derek elected President of Southern 100 Racing, and he was re-elected each year since – most recently at the Annual General Meeting in February this year (2017), some 15 years.

2010 saw Derek become a Life Member of the club, the second of four so far since the ‘honour’ was established in 2002.

Additionally, Derek Nicholson was also a club delegate on the Isle of Man Centre ACU, for many years, being its chairman on numerous occasions.

Derek was a hard-working President of Southern 100 Racing, attending the regular meetings associated with running a successful road racing organisation, also assisting with the important pre and post-race activities throughout the year.

His legacy with the club will be the Mobile 180-seat Grandstand, which bears his name The Derek Nicholson Stand.

It was Derek’s foresight and doggedness that the club should have such a facility for the enthusiasts who attend the ‘friendly races’ and almost single-handed raised the necessary funds to enable the ordering, building and delivery to the Billown Course in time for the Diamond Jubilee Road Races in 2015!

Derek Nicholson was a wonderful ambassador for the Southern 100 International Road Races plus the Pre & Post TT Road Races for 43-years, and as can been seen in the photograph as he welcomed guests, sponsors, riders (past & present) and friends to the 2017 Media Launch in February very proud to be an integral part of the events.

He was also an excellent after dinner speaker, none more so than at the annual Southern 100 Dinner – like a good wine improving with age, as he welcomed and thanked sponsors and guests in his own inimitable way!

Derek Nicholson will be sadly missed by all involved with the races on the Billown Course – his presence, input and friendship however will be fondly remembered and his legacy remain and his latest plans fulfilled in his honour.

Southern 100 Racing send their sincere condolences to his wife Shirley, daughter Vanda and all his family and friends at this very sad time.

I am sure that all involved in racing and those who knew him away from his beloved Billown would echo those sentiments. Rest in Peace my friend.