SPIDI – Thunderbird

Thunderbird is a motorcycle riding jacket tailored using premium grade 1mm thick cowhide and large stretch areas on the sides and inner arms. The timeless design combined to natural materials, make this jacket perfect to be worn with custom and naked bikes.

SPIDI indeed was born in the world’s most important district for leather processing. Tanning in the Chiampo Valley boasts roots in the fifteenth century, when farmers themselves began to tan and sell leathers, but it’s towards the middle of the twentieth century that the art of tanning invades the whole valley, thanks to the electro-mechanical development, and counting now over 700 laboratories in that industry. Almost six hundred years of tradition, innovation and research allow SPIDI to use the finest leathers from around the world, wisely worked in this district, where tanning handed down for generations.

As for every product developed in the Safety Lab, Thunderbird jacket comes equipped with EN1621-1 certified Multitech and Forcetech protections on shoulders and elbows, plus the attachments to host the Warrior Back protectors EN1621-2 Lev.1 and Lev.2 certified. Moreover this jacket features two huge panels on both sides made in accordion leather, which donate freedom of movements and provide a more dynamic riding position on the bike. This is the summa of SPIDI’s Motorsport Lifestyle motto, where performances meet elegance and style.

To extend the riding capability to the colder season, Thunderbird jacket is equipped with a removable 100gr thermo lining, and it can even be upgraded with the removable H2Out waterproof and breathable membrane.

Perfect match to the Thunderbird jacket are the Thunderbird gloves: short motorcycle gloves tailored with fine goat (palm) and deer (back) leathers and featuring a classic design. This leathers combination gives an ultimate comfort experience and the perfect grip on the handle bar. Nonetheless EVA knuckles protectors offer peace of mind to the most demanding riders, while being hidden in the classic and retro style of the glove.

SPIDI has created a new concept of leather culture: SPIDI LEAT+ER is synonymous of high quality and certifies that these leathers were wisely worked in Italy to give the products a unique look, in accordance with the highest safety standards. Wearing a SPIDI LEAT+ER product means wearing over two hundred years of history, and Thunderbird jacket and gloves make no exception.

Among the main features of Thunderbird jacket there are: