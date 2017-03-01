Sport Touring Screen for Ducati 959 Panigale

New from British bodywork specialists Skidmarx, replacement road and track screen options for the Ducati 959 Panigale.

Manufactured by Skidmarx in the UK from 3mm cast acrylic, the standard screen is a direct replacement for the original item and can be fitted using the original screws and mounting points.

Three options are produced – clear, light grey tint or dark grey/black tint – all of which retail for £49.95 including VAT.

The Sport Touring version is 50 mm deeper and 70 mm longer than the standard screen and is designed to provide the rider with more protection from wind and rain.

Also available in clear, light grey tint or dark grey/black tint, the Sport touring screen retails for £64.95 including VAT.

Both standard and sport touring screens will also fit the Ducati 1299 Panigale.

For track use, Skidmarx produce race versions from 2 mm cast acryclic, which is lighter than the road bike screens and offers improved optical clarity. The standard race screen sells for £49.95 and the larger sport touring model for £64.95.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for more information.