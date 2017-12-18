Suzuki has confirmed pricing for the new SV650X, with the cafe racer-inspired, V-twin middleweight coming with a launch price of £5,999 when it arrives in dealerships in early 2018.

Unveiled at Eicma, ‘neo-retro’ styling sees the SV650X get a new bikini fairing, tinted screen, and tuck-roll seat, while clip-on handlebars add to the look and give a sportier rider compared to the one-piece handlebars of the standard machine.

Performance comes from Suzuki’s renowned, punchy, and characterful V-twin engine, while handling is improved with new, preload adjustable front forks, which appear across the SV range for 2018.

For more information on the new SV650X, click here.