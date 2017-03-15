Tyco BMW Reunite With Alastair Seeley For North West 200

TAS Racing (Tyco BMW) is pleased to announce that record breaking 17-time International North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley will be joining them for the 1000cc races at this year’s May showpiece in Northern Ireland aboard Tyco BMW machinery. The Ulsterman will line-up alongside current signing Ian Hutchinson at the event.

Seeley’s previous tenure with the Moneymore based official BMW Motorrad team has brought about nine memorable victories in a number of classes over the years, and team manager Philip Neill is delighted to welcome the Carrickfergus ace back into the fold for one week in May.

Philip Neill – Team Manager: “When the opportunity arose to offer Alastair a deal to ride Tyco BMW Motorrad machinery in the Superstock and Superbike classes at the North West 200 – well it was a bit of a no brainer to be honest. He’s a proven winner at the North West in many different classes and will be a popular addition to our team for the week-long event. His goal is to add to his win tally, and along with Hutchy, here’s hoping they can bag a few more in May for both ourselves and our sponsors. It turned into quite a complex little deal to finally see across the line, so thanks must go to NW200 event director Mervyn Whyte and his team for their support.”

Alastair Seeley: “Philip always said if I was stuck he would do his best to help me with bikes for the North West 200 and he has been true to his word. I’m delighted to be back working with the TAS Racing guys and riding the Tyco BMW S1000RR would always have been my first choice for the 1000cc classes. The Superbike class is the one everyone wants to win at the NW200 and I feel this deal gives me my best opportunity. I’ve continued to do my homework and train hard despite the winter uncertainty, and I’ve every confidence that working with Tyco BMW again, will give me a great opportunity to add to my North West wins in May.”

The International North West 200 takes place from May 9 – 13th 2017 with Tyco BMW being involved in the Superstock and Superbike races. The opening Superstock race takes place on Thursday evening May 11th, with a full race programme on main Race Day Saturday, May 13, including the coveted North West 200 Superbike race.