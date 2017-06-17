WorldSSP: Kenan Sofuoglu continues unstoppable form

At the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini Round on Saturday afternoon the WorldSSP World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) grabbed his third pole of 2017 and the 33rd of his career in the class, with the Turkish rider joined on the front row by Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) and Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team).

Having won the last three races in succession Sofuoglu has responded in style to his injury earlier in the year and he will be aiming to continue his winning streak in Sunday’s race at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Sofuoglu’s 1’38.672 lap on the Kawasaki ZX-6R put him ahead of his rivals, with Cluzel qualifying seond by a +0.098s margin. Caricasulo was +0.291s down on Sofuoglu’s time for third place.

Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team), Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing) and Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing) were fourth to sixth respectively, to fill the second row.

On row three are Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing), PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini). Behind Briton Smith on the timesheet was his compatriot Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven) who heads row four.

That fourth row will also feature Axel Bassani (3570 Puccetti Racing FMI) and Anthony West (EAB West Racing). Smith and Morais had made it through from an SP1 session which was briefly red flagged after a crash for Lachlan Epis (Response RE Racing) who ended up 28th on the final grid.

The WorldSSP riders will race at the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini Round at 11.30am local time on Sunday.

Pole position – Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

“Until today it was quite difficult, we had some technical problems yesterday but the important thing is that we are very strong and even in Superpole i secured my best laps. I didn’t do my best lap, but I did a fast lap and tomorrow the goal is to win the race.”

WorldSSP Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Kenan Sofuoglu (TUR) Kawasaki 1.38.672

2. Jules Cluzel (FRA) Honda 1.38.770 (+0.098)

3. Federico Caricasulo (ITA) Yamaha 1.38.963 (+0.291)