WorldSSP: Sheridan Morais wins red flagged Lausitzring race

The WorldSSP race at the Prosecco DOC German Round saw the red flags come out on the penultimate lap with the victory being awarded to Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing), with Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) also taking podium results.

The race standings were taken from the rider positions at the end of lap 17 after a crash on the penultimate lap – the 18th lap of the 4.255km Lausitzring track – which saw Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) go down at turn 2, with Mahias also involved.

Mahias was able to remount and was therefore included in the final race results whilst Caricasulo was immediately taken away for medical checkups.

It is therefore a first career win for South African rider Morais, who also took his first pole this weekend, showing great pace on his Yamaha YZF R6 in Germany.

Second place for World Champion Sofuoglu moves him to within one point of the championship lead, which is still just held by Frenchman Mahias, who picked up 16 valuable points in third despite his crash.

The top five at Lausitzring also included Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) and Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing).

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Zanetti (Team Factory Vamag), Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini), Anthony West (EAB West Racing), Thomas Gradinger (MPB Racing) and Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing) were all in the top ten.

Alex Baldolini (Race Department ATK#25) and PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) both retired with technical issues, whilst Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven) crashed out and was also forced to retire.

The WorldSSP riders will be back in action in just under a month over the 15th-17th September weekend at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão, Portugal.

P1 – Sheridan Morias (Kallio Racing)

“I feel like we had the pace to win the race today, I knew we had what we needed and I felt comfortable. I expected a fight in the last few laps and I was ready for that, but unfortunately just as it started we had the red flag. I just hope Caricasulo is ok but also I am very happy for my team, for Yamaha and for myself.”

#GermanWorldSBK: WorldSSP Race

1. Sheridan Morais (RSA) Yamaha

2. Kenan Sofuoglu (TUR) Kawasaki +0.354

3. Lucas Mahias (FRA) Yamaha +0.600

WorldSSP Championship Standings Proseccco DOC German Round

1. Lucas Mahias (FRA) Yamaha (121 points)

2. Kenan Sofuoglu (TUR) Kawasaki (120 points)

3. Sheridan Morais (RSA) Yamaha (101 points)