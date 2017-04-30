WorldSSP300: Scott Deroue secures home victory in sensational WorldSSP300 Race

Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) secured a stunning victory in a thrilling WorldSSP300 race around the iconic TT Circuit Assen, following a race long battle for the victory under the Dutch sunshine.

Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) got a strong start off the line and took the lead in the opening lap as a battle for the victory developed between the top sixteen riders, with nothing to split the pack. However Sanchez was forced to drop two positions with seven laps to go as he exceeded track limits.

Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) and Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) suffered a crash at turn five with six laps remaining, as they were locked in a battle for a podium finish. Both riders were up and ok. Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) suffered a crash with five laps remaining, ending a tough weekend for the Spanish rider.

In a sensational set of closing laps, fans were treated to some stunning racing action which saw the group split by 0.113s over the line. Wildcard entry Glenn van Straalen (Vos – TKR Racing) took a stunning second position following tough final lap which saw a big crash between wildcard Finn de Bruin (Pearle Gebben Racing) and Angelo Liccardi (Team Trasimeno).

Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) was up and fighting for the win in the majority of the race, setting the fastest lap with three remaining and crossed the line in third position ahead of Sanchez. Dorren Loureiro (DS Junior Team) rounded out the top five, as nothing could split the front.

Deroue leads championship heading into the third round of the season, with the intense championship heading to the next round at Imola.

Race Winner – Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki)

“My ankle is still not in a good way, the race was really difficult, there was a really big group of riders and at times it was quite dangerous, but we made it to the final lap, it’s awesome, I’m really happy to win at home.”

#DutchWorldSBK: WorldSSP300 Race

1. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki

2. Glenn van Straalen (NED) Honda +0.113

3. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha +0.277