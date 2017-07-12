Wunderlich GoPro Mounts

Stable, secure and discreet, Wunderlich’s new mounts are a safe and simple way to fix a GoPro to almost any current BMW motorcycle.

Action cameras are becoming increasingly commonplace with motorcyclists, but finding suitable on-bike mounting points can prove tricky, with many owners resorting to precarious positioning and complex mounting solutions.

Designed to bolt onto existing mounting points – for the screen, headlight or indicator, depending on the model of bike – there are no suction cups, straps or other fiddly mountings to worry about. Neither is it necessary to drill or cut the bodywork.

Made from precision-cut aluminium alloy, they weigh very little, and feature rubber mountings to help cut out vibration when filming.

The GoPro camera attaches directly to the bracket – no additional adapters or hardware needed – and the bracket is discreet enough to leave in place when the camera isn’t attached.

Mounts are currently available for a wide range of BMW models.

Prices start from just £69.00 for the S1000R and S1000RR; kits for the F800 Adventure cost £75 and the R1200GS LC kits are £89.00.

Contact Wunderlich’s exclusive UK distributor www.nippynormans.com.