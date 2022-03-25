Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Danny Buchan kick started his 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season by topping the opening day of Official Testing at Snetterton, optimising the open pitlane track time to set the benchmark, edging Bradley Ray by 0.091s at the top of the timesheets.

Buchan had consistently stayed at the top of the times, but as the afternoon session ticked down, Ray surged up the order into second place as he experienced the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha for the first time, easing Peter Hickman into third.

Hickman held third place at the end of the opening day for the FHO Racing BMW team after running at the top of the times earlier in the session.

SYNETIQ BMW’s Buchan said: “The plan was to work through some components this afternoon and we stuck some new bits on the bike – some we liked, some we didn’t, we ended up with quite a good lap time so I was quite happy. It is only testing, but everybody is still out there and everybody is still trying so we will see what we can improve on tomorrow.”

Rory Skinner bounced back from a morning crash to finish fourth fastest for the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki team, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran on the leading McAMS Yamaha who completed the top five. Defending champion Tarran Mackenzie posted the 13th fastest time.

Leon Haslam had a strong start to his return to the Championship, positing the sixth fastest time as he made his debut with the VisionTrack Kawasaki team at their home circuit.

Danny Kent led the Buildbase Suzuki charge in seventh place, pipping Tommy Bridewell on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati.

Tom Sykes made his much-anticipated debut with the MCE Ducati team, getting his first taste of the BSB-spec Ducati as he recorded the ninth fastest time with Christian Iddon completing the top ten on the second Buildbase Suzuki.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G Official Test, Snetterton, Friday combined result:

Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) 1:47.380s Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.091s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.357s Rory Skinner (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.438s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +0.455s Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) 0.584s Danny Kent (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.624s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.655s Tom Sykes (MCE Ducati) +0.666s Christian Iddon (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.760s

