Provisional dates for pre-season testing ahead of the 2023 season can now be announced.

Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia will first host the Shakedown Test, which is for MotoGP™ factory test riders and class rookies only, from the 5th to the 7th of February.

Sepang will then host the first, three-day MotoGP™ test from the 10th to the 12th of February.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, as the venue for the season opener, will host the final, two-day test for the MotoGP™ class on the 11th and 12th of March.

Shakedown Test: 5th – 7th February

Sepang Test: 10th – 12th February

Portimão Test: 11th – 12th March

The pre-season Moto2™ and Moto3™ test will also take place at Portimão.

Moto2™ and Moto3™ Test: 17th – 19th March

Set up takes place on the two days preceding the MotoGP™ tests and the shakedown, and on the day before the Moto2™ and Moto3™ test.

