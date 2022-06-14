Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

On May 22nd, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place all over the world, breaking all fundraising records from the previous editions.

After two years of social distancing and solo riding, The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride took place worldwide in its pre-covid format, breaking all previous editions’ fundraising records.

On Sunday 5th June, when the fundraising closed, a new fundraising record for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was established: 93,456 riders in 802 cities, spread across 104 countries, dressed dapper and rode their classic motorcycles raising close to 6M USD to support prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

Compared to the last pre-covid edition, in 2019, the DGR 2022 have raised 4% more whilst, compared to last year’s event, the fundraising figure is 47% higher.

Since its first edition in 2012, the event has gathered more than 400,000 riders of classic and vintage styled motorcycles from 114 countries around the world and raised more than $37 million USD for men’s health.

Triumph have been proudly supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the last nine editions and for 2022 Triumph and Gibson Guitars have joined forces to provide the incredible prizes, among which a one-off T120 Gibson edition that will be assigned to the highest fundraiser, together with a Triumph-customized 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue.

Next year’s edition will mark the 10th anniversary of Triumph supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride as main partner and sponsor and for the occasion Triumph and DGR fans will have something stunning coming their way.



Mark Hawwa – DGR Founder: “What an incredible return to group riding! There really is nothing better than seeing the tens-of-thousands of gentlefolk smiling and waving their way through city streets, in support of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. It’s something we have missed dearly over the last two years. Our community returned with vigour this year with the top 3 global fundraisers raising more than any previous year, which we have been proud to reward with the support of our global partner, Triumph Motorcycles. The next year will be one to watch, as we celebrate 10 years together with Triumph Motorcycles in spectacularly sartorial style!”

Paul Stroud – Triumph Chief Commercial Officer: “It is such an honour to be supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and contribute towards this year’s incredible result, supporting prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. Next year will mark Triumph’s 10th anniversary as DGR main sponsor and we are working on something incredibly special to celebrate that milestone.”

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security