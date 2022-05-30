Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The number 51 has opened his Moto2™ account. What will that mean in Barcelona?

In Le Mans, it looked like a done deal. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was off and away in the lead looking like he’d become the youngest ever intermediate class winner, and then came that mistake as the Spaniard hit the floor. But that seemed to have little effect once the paddock arrived in Mugello, with Acosta picking straight up where he left off and bolting away for victory to beat Marquez’ record with more than enough time left on take two. So are the flood gates open?

If they are, there are plenty of fast faces lining up to try and mute the Jaws music. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) is now equal on points with Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) after a podium for the former and a late technical heartbreak for the latter, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) was on Acosta’s tail before he crashed out, Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) was back in the mix and the rostrum – and says his recent test in Barcelona was a key factor.

Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) had a tough Saturday and then a tough opening to the race before slicing back through from outside the points to a top five, and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) was quick but overcooked a move on teammate Sam Lowes, earning himself a Long Lap. With a little less drama in Barcelona, what have they got in the locker?

We’ll find out at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday, with Acosta arriving on home turf with another record and another trophy – so don’t miss it!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 5

1 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – 108

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 108

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 89

4 Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) – Kalex – 86

5 Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) – Kalex – 83

