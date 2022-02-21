Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The rookie sensation heads both the timesheets and a Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 as testing concludes in Portugal

If anyone had doubts about the hype surrounding Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo), the time to surrender them is now. It’s a new year, new class, new number but the same sensation as the Moto2™ rookie smashed the lap record in testing at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, putting in a 1:41.552 to start the Jaws music early for the rest of the field.

In some further 2021 deja vu, Augusto Fernandez made sure it was a Red Bull KTM Ajo 1-2 as he ended Monday 0.154 off his teammate, with Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) completing the top three. Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors Speed Up) put the Boscocuro in fourth, 0.563 off the top, with Albert Arenas (GASGAS Aspar Team) for close company.

There were a couple more tenths back to Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), with Joe Roberts just 0.011 back as his second season with Italtrans Racing Team gets off to a solid start. Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) and Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) were next up, with Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP 40) completing the top ten.

There were a number of crashes including one for Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) that saw the Dutch rider break his collarbone and another for Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP) that led the German to leave early for a medical check on his hand.

The first session is when Schrötter crashed, as did teammate Jeremy Alcoba, Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Racing GP) and Arenas. Canet crashed twice. In the second session, Canet, Alcoba and van den Goorbergh crashed again, and Bendsneyder suffered his tumble. Dixon also fell, as did Alessandro Zaccone (Gresini Racing Moto2), Gabriel Rodrigo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) and Aldeguer. Filip Salač (Gresini Racing Moto2) took two tumbles. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) also remained sidelined as he aims to recover from tendonitis in his wrist ahead of the Qatar GP.

After three interesting days on the Algarve, it’s now time to look ahead to racing and the Qatar GP. The lights go out in less than two weeks, so check out motogp.com and social media for more interviews and content from Portugal and then get in gear for Moto2™ 2022!

Moto2™ TOP THREE – DAY 3

1 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 1’41.552

2 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – +0.154

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – +0.267

