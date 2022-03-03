Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Akrapovič has increased its product range by offering titanium protection bars for the first time to the market with this new range aimed at providing an extra line of defence to the BMW R 1250 GS.

Using its extensive knowledge and expertise from decades of experience in the field of lightweight titanium technology, Akrapovič has created upper and lower protection bar sets – exclusively designed from scratch – for the BMW R 1250 GS. They are constructed from sandblasted titanium tubes, which have the same mechanical properties as steel bars, but are approximately 40% lighter than stainless steel. They offer high strength, and they are lightweight and corrosion resistant at the same time. These bars are precision TIG welded, equipped with laser-cut and finely machined 8 mm flanges to provide a perfect fit and strength. The highly stable construction is partly fixed to the chassis to distribute any impact through the bars.

Designed to integrate with the bike’s existing components, Akrapovič has conducted numerous tests and deformation analyses to obtain the optimum protection from this product. Constructed to exacting specifications with the Akrapovič attention to detail, these upper and lower bar sets have no restriction on the lean angle and meet ABE type approval. All four parts weigh just 6.26 kg, making them one of the lightest protection bar sets on the market for the BMW R 1250 GS.

The bars are finished with an engraved Akrapovič logo, with the word Titanium prominently displayed to emphasize the use of this material in their construction. The Upper Protection Bar Set (Titanium) and Lower Protection Bar Set (Titanium) can be bought together or separately. They are compatible with the 2019-2022 BMW R 1250 GS, with only the lower bar set available for the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure. The bars have been designed to give customers not only a high standard of protection for their cherished motorcycles, but also to offer the possibility of attaching extra bags and fog lights or spotlights from other manufacturers to the bar.

