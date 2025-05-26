Bad weather depletes fields at Pre-TT Classic.

Wet roads and fairly light, but steady, rain greeted competitors for the first four races of the 2025 Pre-TT Classic meeting on the Billown Circuit. The conditions persuaded a few competitors not to come to the start line; whilst more pulled off the circuit during the races as the rain increased and the light worsened.

The first race on track was the usual event opener the Singles Race; this is split into 350cc and 250cc classes. The race used to enjoy a full grid; this year only 18 riders started the race. Mike Hose was in an unaccustomed position on row 4 of the grid. He soon put that right with a lightning start. At Stadium Bend; less than 1 mile from the finish line; he led from Will Loder by 15 metres; this was as far apart as they would be all race. Behind them came a group of four that included Shelley Pike; who would go on to secure the final podium place in the 350cc Class; Andrew Guy; he retired from the race; and the two riders leading the 250cc class; Barry Davidson and Andy Hunt. Davidson and Hunt had a close tussle throughout the race.

The lead in both classes changed many times; keeping the wet and cold spectators well entertained. On the final lap Loder and Hunt held slender advantages; Loder avoided being outbraked at Castletown Corner and took well a deserved win; Hunt could not keep Davidson at bay and had to settle for second place. The margins of victory were 0.42s and 0.16s respectively.

MSP-R Singles Race

350cc

Will Loder Greeves Oulton 79.398mph Mike Hose Bultaco TSS 79.370mph Shelley Pike Ducati Mk 3 73.872mph

250cc

Barry Davidson J & G Honda 73.983mph Andy Hunt Ducati Monza 73.973mph Terence Sansom Evans Honda 71.121mph.

The second race was the 1100cc Classic over 6 laps. This gave a mixture of British singles; some 500 4 cylinder machines and a few larger capacity twins and British triples. Some riders decided not to go the line; a mechanical issue caused Mike Hose to pull off the grid; whilst a few pulled out in the first couple of laps due to the rapidly deteriorating conditions; light rain having become much heavier. From the off the race was dominated by Andy Hornby and Alan Oversby. Hornby led by 10 metres at Stadium on lap 1; the lead changed many times during the race as they produced speeds that were highly impressive in the rain and deepening gloom. Will Loder held third; with Harley Rushton fourth on the Craven G50; they held these positions to the end. The final lead change saw Oversby take it on lap 5; he then edged away to win by 1.2s

Foraging Vintners 1100cc Classic

Alan Oversby Ruthless Honda 81.324mph Andy Hornby Triumph 81.238mph Will Loder Seeley G50 77.717mph

Those of us expecting the racing to be suspended were proven incorrect as the riders for the Geoff Duke Junior Superbike Race took to the track. This was essentially a battle between 600c Supersport machines and 250cc two strokes. Only 14 starters faced the lights; so bad were the conditions. Rising local start Grant Thomson gave a master class in wet weather riding; he was first away from the lights and pulled away from his chasers throughout the race. Another Manx rider; but based in New Mills; Chris Moore was second at Stadium on lap 1; he held that throughout but came under pressure as a third local man; Dan Sayle; made up for a slow start; picked his way through the field to close to within 2s of Moore. Moore saw Sayle behind on the penultimate lap and upped his pace, just as Sayle had a moment and eased back. Moore set the fastest lap of the race on his final lap at a speed of 87.866mph; seriously quick in those conditions; Sayle completed the first ever all Manx podium party.

Geoff Duke Junior Superbike

Grant Thompson 600 Honda 86.222mph Chris Moore 250 Yamaha 84.789mph Dan Sayle 250 Honda 84.321mph

The final race of the evening saw the Sidecars on track for a race reduced to 3 laps; and sponsored by M. C. Locksmiths. The first lap saw a group of 3 outfits leading the way; first Greg Lambert/Andrew Haynes; then Martin Vermeulen with newcomer Troy Klinker in the chair; third was the newcomer pairing of Seppe Noel/Kobe Dehouck. They threw up a huge amount of spray as they went past. Lambert was soon to retire; allowing Tony Thirkell/William Moralee to take the final podium placing. Vermuelen edged away from Noel to win by 3.538s. Thirkell took a comfortable third, over a minute ahead of Danny Quirk/Sharon Reeves.