Billown Press Launch Tomorrow.

Storm Eunice permitting; tomorrow evening will see the countdown to the road racing season on the Isle of Man start for real. The press launch for the Pre-TT Classic; Post-TT and Southern 100 Races will be held in Castletown. It will be a time to look forward to what we all hope will be an enthralling and safe year’s racing. It will also be a time to remember those who have left us since we last gathered at Morton Hall in February 2020.

A report on the event will be posted in due course.

