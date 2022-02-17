Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Storm Eunice permitting; tomorrow evening will see the countdown to the road racing season on the  Isle of Man start for real. The press launch for the Pre-TT Classic; Post-TT and Southern 100 Races will be held in Castletown. It will be a time to look forward to what we all hope will be an enthralling and safe year’s racing. It will also be a time to remember those who have left us since we last gathered at Morton Hall in February 2020.

A report on the event will be posted in due course.

Billown Press Launch Tomorrow.
The late Peter Jarmann at Church Bends in 2003.

