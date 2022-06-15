Bmw Motorrad Presents Connectedride Com U1

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The universally compatible BMW Motorrad communication system.

Talk to your pillion passenger or other group members while riding, listen to your favourite music together, make phone calls or follow the announcements of the navigation system – the new BMW Motorrad communication system ConnectedRide Com U1 offers all this via Bluetooth or Mesh 2.0 technology.

The new ConnectedRide Com U1 features a modern, universally compatible design and can be attached to such helmets as the BMW Motorrad StreetX, GS Pure and Sao Paolo. Impressive audio performance, a high-quality sound and excellent wear comfort are delivered by the HD-quality speakers, which are very easy to fit in the helmet.

Furthermore, the ConnectedRide Com U1 is equipped with an FM radio that allows up to ten radio stations to be saved. Channel search is at the touch of a button or alternatively via the free “Com U1” app.

The entire operation of the ConnectedRide Com U1 is carried out intuitively via four buttons or alternatively via the app, which also offers various setting options. Various functions can be activated via the voice control, depending on the operating mode. Voice control is available in eight languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Russian. If the mobile phone is connected directly to the communication system, convenient access to digital voice assistants is available, thereby enabling voice input.

Intelligent audio mixing ensures a particularly high level of communication comfort. For example, if you are speaking via Bluetooth Intercom and a navigation announcement comes in at the same time, the volume of the Intercom is reduced for the duration of the announcement.

When the headset is switched on, an LED flashes to indicate the battery charge status. If the charge level drops too low during use, an automatic voice announcement is heard. The battery life is up to 13 hours with Bluetooth Intercom and up to 8 hours with Mesh Intercom.

The quick-charge time is one hour. In addition, the quick-charge function enables operating times of 3.5 hours (Mesh Intercom) or 6 hours (Bluetooth Intercom) after only 20 minutes of charging.

Via Bluetooth, the range of the Intercom is up to 2 km in open terrain. Via Mesh, this range can be extended to up to 8 km in open terrain if at least six riders are connected and riding at a maximum distance of 1.6 km from each other. For optimum range in Mesh mode, the unit is equipped with an antenna that can be conveniently folded in and out.

During active group communication, six users can speak simultaneously. As an alternative to communication via Mesh, it is possible to set up communication via Bluetooth with two participants.

There are two options for communication via Mesh:

– Group Mesh Intercom: Creation of private, closed groups for Mesh communication with up to 24 participants.

– Multi-Channel Open Mesh Intercom: The multi-channel protocol in Open Mesh enables switching between nine communication channels. Anyone on the same channel can talk to the group – this option supports an almost unlimited number of riders as long as they are within range. Every participant can listen in.

At the touch of a button, users can switch between private Group Mesh and Open Mesh without having to reset Mesh first.

The Universal Intercom function can also be used to establish a call connection to a person using a headset made by another manufacturer. This can lead to restrictions in the range, however.

Communication via Mesh with communication systems made by manufacturers other than Sena or BMW Motorrad is not possible. Neither is it possible to integrate external communication systems in group communication via a Bluetooth bridge.

Technical data:

– Mesh 2.0 technology.

– Bluetooth 5.0.

– Bluetooth profiles: HSP, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP.

– Operating temperature -10°C to + 55°C.

– Charging temperature: 0°C bis + 45°C.

– Battery: Lithium polymer 900 mAh.

– Battery life:

Bluetooth Intercom: up to 13 hours

Mesh Intercom: up to 8 hours.

– Quick charger: 1 hour

– Quick charger: 3.5 hours of Mesh Intercom or 6 hours of Bluetooth Intercom operation are possible after only 20 minutes of charging.

– Dimensions and weights

Main module: 97 mm x 48 mm x 27mm, weight 65 g

Speakers: 40 mm – thickness 7.2 mm

Temple microphone: length 5-150 mm

Cable length between the speakers: 555 mm

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security