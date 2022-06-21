Cardo Systems Launches ‘honda Packtalk Edge’

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Cardo Systems is announcing a new partnership with Honda Motor Europe jointly to offer riders a Honda–branded, top-of-the-range PACKTALK EDGE device as an officially licensed product. The communications device is based on the recently unveiled, top-of-the-range PACKTALK EDGE.

Exclusively available in Europe*, the new Honda PACKTALK EDGE is the result of a new licensing agreement between the two world-renowned brands – and provides Honda owners the perfect addition to their ride experience and Honda motorcycle.

With Honda PACKTALK EDGE, Honda riders can now fit the slimline, antenna-free unit to any helmet using a new magnetic Air Mount for effortless and secure attachment. Featuring second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) connectivity, up to 15 riders can connect and seamlessly join, leave and rejoin at a distance of up to eight kilometers (five miles). Other benefits include: an unparalleled deep wideband sound quality, a simpler and faster grouping process in DMC mode, faster pairing in Bluetooth mode, and Live Intercom Bluetooth support.

Helping cement its ‘edge’ over its predecessors, the PACKTALK EDGE has enhanced sound thanks to redesigned JBL speakers and three new sound profiles and has an improved noise-canceling microphone. It also houses the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip on the market for universal connectivity. The upgraded Natural Voice Operation engine also means that riders can continue to keep their eyes on the road, hands on the bars and activate their device by simply saying “Hey, Cardo.”

Other features include 13-hours battery life, USB-C and fast charging as standard – a quick 20-minute charge gives users two hours of ride time and 1.5-2 hours offers a full charge.

Over-the-air software updates via the Cardo Connect App, mean that no cables or Wi-Fi adapters are required to ensure the PACKTALK EDGE device is loaded with the latest firmware.

Riders can also connect the EDGE to their Honda motorcycle** TFT screen to enhance their ride.

Shachar Harari, VP of Business Development at Cardo Systems, comments: “We’re extremely happy to partner with Honda Motor Europe on this exciting project, creating an official licensed Honda product with our PACKTALK EDGE as a solid foundation. We know how passionate Honda riders are so by creating a Honda branded device, they can extend this loyalty to their communications device too.”

The new Honda PACKTALK EDGE has an MSRP of €389,95 and will be available from Honda and Cardo retailers in early August or alternatively, it can be ordered directly from www.cardosystems.com.

*In selected European countries.

**Refer to manufacturer owner’s manuals to best understand the scope of capability on your machine. Natural Voice command limitations may occur when connected.

