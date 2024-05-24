D3O poised to see supported rider Michael Dunlop make Isle of Man TT history

The highlight of the road racing calendar, the Isle of Man TT, is due to get underway next week and D3O is eagerly anticipating success for Michael Dunlop.

Having supported the Northern Irish road racer since 2017, D3O is his protection of choice for tackling the closed roads of the 37.73mile long Mountain Course at speeds of over 200mph.

Dunlop has recently competed in the North West 200, which is used by a lot of riders as their pre-TT test, in several categories and successfully tested his bikes on “The Triangle” ahead of the Isle of Man event. Michael enjoyed podium success this year with third place finishes in the Tides Restaurant Supersport race, the Anchor Bar Superbike race, the Amici Ristorante Superstock race, the Fraser Homes Supersport race and the Briggs Equipment Superbike race.

All focus is now on the 2024 Isle of Man TT where D3O-supported Michael Dunlop could become the most successful TT rider of all time. At the moment the record is 26 wins and is held by Michael’s uncle Joey, while Michael himself has 25 wins to his name. The 35-year old will have eight chances for victory as he will compete in all two-wheel classes (Superbike, Supersport, Superstock and Supertwin), where there are two races per category.

The partnership between the market leader for impact protection and the TT icon not only benefits Dunlop, who is known for his aggressive riding style and for scraping the walls, but the wider motorcycling community. “I can do nothing to help safety bar surround myself with the best stuff I possibly can. My helmet, my suit, my armour. With D3O you get the best of both worlds – it fits you perfectly, but it also provides the best protection that you can ask for,” said Michael Dunlop. The distinctive orange protectors, that are available through a variety of brand partners, are manufactured with testing and feedback provided by athletes like Michael to help make them the lightest, most comfortable and most protective on the market.

The 2024 Isle of Man TT races will get underway on Monday 27 May with the first Free Practice and Qualifying sessions, before racing gets underway with the Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 on Saturday 1 June.

About D3O

D3O is the world’s leading impact protection company that develops and markets the most advanced impact protection materials and products for leading global brands that include Formula 1 teams, Rukka, Belstaff, Triumph, Harley-Davidson, Furygan, adidas, the US Department of Defense, and NASA. From body protection for professional athletes and motorcyclists to helmet liner systems that mitigate against traumatic brain injury, D3O is recognised as the authority on Impact Protection. For more information, visit www.d3o.com.