Double moves Oversby to second on Pre-TT winners Roll of Honour.

Day two at the Pre-TT Classic started in dry conditions with the sun breaking through the cloud cover from time to time; but it was unseasonally cold; with a stiff breeze. There was a decent sized gathering of enthusiasts at Church Bends, and they were given some good racing to enjoy. The first race on track was the Greystones LLC Senior (500cc) race; this had 21 riders on the warm up lap, but Mike Hose had more ill luck and did not face the start lights.

Quickest out of the traps was Harley Rushton on the Craven G50. He led by 30 metres at Church Bends on lap 1as they took the S-bend between the churchyard walls in fine style. Jeffrey Vermuelen and Nigel Moore were close behind; Kelly Carruthers and Hefyn Owen completed the top 6. On lap 2, Oversby tried to pass Rushton going into Cross Four Ways, he had to run wide and lost several seconds to Rushton. Behind Oversby, Vermuelen, Moore and Carruthers were separated by a few metres. Oversby set about recovering the time lost; he was within one second of his target when Rushton’s bike suffered a mechanical failure. Oversby set the best lap of the race on lap 5 at 92.599mph; but due to Rushton’s demise, was able to ease off on the final lap. On lap 5, Nigel Moore had a scare at Church; his feet were off the pegs and the bike out of shape; possibly due to oil on the pegs; he retired at the pits.

Oversby won by 13.1s from Vermeulen; with Carruthers 17s further back. Will Loder, Tomo Burnett and Hefyn Owen completed the top 6.

Greystones LLC Senior Classic

Alan Oversby Ruthless Honda 89.202mph Jeffrey Vermeulen Van Giersbergen Ducati 88.239mph Kelly Carruthers Honda 87.016mph

The second race had several non-starters; one of whom was the luckless Mike Hose who pulled out after the warm up lap. We then had a sight not seen in the 50 years that I have been going to Billown: a false start. A chain reaction left Barry Davidson sitting on the grid shaking his head. The race had to be re-started over a reduced distance of four laps; without Dan Sayle who had a minor incident at Ballakeighan in the first “race”. At Church on lap 1 Owen Monaghan was 50 metres ahead of Barry Davidson. Richard Ford was third 20 metres ahead of Billy Cummins. Monaghan was well ahead on lap2; Davidson had a cracked expansion box and retired at the end of the lap. On the final lap Monaghan had issues of his own with the engine refusing to rev beyond 10,000 rpm; he was expecting to be passed; but won by over 31s from Ford. Billy Cummins took another podium finish, 1.2s behind Ford.

Words & Spaces 250cc Classic & 125cc Post Classic Race

Owen Monaghan RLT Honda 82.386mph Richard Ford Jackson Suzuki 79. 062mph Billy Cummins Watson Suzuki 78.940mph

Lost time meant that the remaining races were cut by one lap. Next on track was VMCC Junior Classic; often this class gives us the best race. Harley Rushton was fastest away from the lights; but he was passed by Joe Yeardsley at Cross Four Ways on the opening lap. At Church, Yeardsley led by 10 metres; with Oversby 50m further back in third. Mike Hose, Will Loder and Michael Titchmarsh completed the top 6.

Lap 2 saw Yeardsley slightly further ahead of Rushton; they had widened their advantage Oversby. Behind them Loder was 30 metres ahead of Hose. Lap 3 gave the same order, but the gaps were larger. Lap 4 had the same order; but Loder was starting to chip away at Oversby’s advantage over him. By lap Loder 5 had caught and passed Oversby; his advantage 10 metres. He repelled Oversby’s last lap, last corner challenge to end the race just 0.008s ahead of him. Another change saw Michael Titchmarsh ease his way past Hose to claim 5th. Yeardsley was untroubled and secured victory by 2.08s; he also claimed the fastest lap at 89.089mph.

Vintage MCC Junior Classic

Joe Yeardsley Rutter Honda 87.988mph Harley Rushton Craven Honda 87.813mph Will Loder Greeves Oulton 85.898mph

The next race was Race A (I have no idea why it was so named) for 400cc machines. A dark mass of cloud could be seen approaching from the west as the race began. Owen Monaghan had the best start; he led by 20 metres from Alan Oversby at Church on lap 1. Then came a group of Adrian Kershaw, Wayne Avis, Rad Hughes and Ashley Robson. On lap 2 Owen Monaghan had a lead of 50m over Oversby. Hughes was third; with Kershaw right in his wheel tracks. On the third lap Oversby had broken away at the head of events. Hughes was third; with Robson now his challenger; she was just 10m behind and closing. As the leader reached Church on lap 4 the heavens opened, and we were given a downpour of biblical proportions for the next 10 minutes. The red flag came out almost instantly for the safety of the riders. The result was declared on the positions at the end of lap 3. Oversby took his 17th win to move clear in second place in the wins list; only Mike Hose now ahead of him.

Fred Peck 400cc

Alan Oversby Leach Kawasaki 93.237mph Owen Monaghan Kawasaki 90.363mph Ashley Robson Hamizaki Kawasaki 88.278mph

After the downpour was over the sun broke through and the track began to dry; aided by Olympic standard sweeping by the Orange Army. Soon, the Post Classic Senior Superbike Race was ready to begin over a reduced 5 laps distance. The conditions caused some withdrawals; notably Joe Yeardsley; who had to consider his TT rides as the priority. Andy Farrell was fastest from the lights but suffered an engine cut out on the back of the circuit; the engine fired up again; but gave intermittent problems for the remainder of the race.

Grant Thomson again showed his wet track prowess; he took the lead going into Cross Four Ways and pulled away; lapping 3 mph faster than anyone else. Despite his machine problem, Farrell was able to retain second place; he finished 1.47s ahead of Andy Hornby. Mike Hose suffered more ill fortune; retiring whilst holding 4th. Keith Pringle, Andy McAllister and Damien Crook completed the top 6 on lap 2 and retained those positions until end. The roads dried quickly and on the last couple of laps the full wet tyres were giving less grip causing a few moments.

UGGLY Post Classic Senior

Grant Thomson Duckshaw Kawasaki 91.503mph Andy Farrell CK Racing Ducati 88.942mph Andy Hornby Kawasaki 88.790mph

The final race was the second outing for the sidecars; sponsored by Cheeseden Rentals. The distance cut to just 4 laps. Race 1 winners Marvin Vermuelen / Troy Klinker had a rapid start and led by 2s from Greg Lambert / Andrew Haynes at Church on the first lap. Danny Quirk / Sharon Reeves held third narrowly ahead of Saturday’s runners up; newcomers Seppe Noel / Kobe Dehouk. On lap 2 Tony Thirkell / William Moralee had claimed the podium place that they secured on Saturday. Positions were unchanged on lap 3; just as rain began to fall again. Lap 4 saw no drama; allowing Bouman / Klinker to claim a double.

Cheeseden Rentals Sidecar Race 2