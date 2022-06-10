Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Ducati reinvents the format of the organized motorcycle trip by presenting the DRE Travel Adventures programme, a series of proposals studied in detail to intrigue, entertain and excite motorcyclists. This project is further confirmation of the Bologna-based manufacturer’s goal of continuing to enrich the lives of enthusiasts through memorable experiences on their bikes.

The first appointment on the calendar is with the “DesertX Expedition” from 7 to 11 September. Five days of adventure on the new DesertX on the beautiful roads of Sardinia in the company of a team of expert guides with whom you can discover all the details of the most highly-awaited Ducati bike of the year and refine your riding technique to enjoy the tour in safety. This experience will lead the participants to discover the splendid landscapes and traditions of Sardinia: an authentic motorcycle trip enriched by relaxing and sharing moments with the rest of the group, such as the boat tour among the most beautiful beaches of the island organized at sunset of the last day.

The “Multistrada Expedition”, the format dedicated to the family of travel bikes par excellence within the Ducati range, is scheduled from 29 September to 4 October. The itinerary includes departure from Turin with arrival in France at the Verdon gorges for a route of over 1200 km along which the participants will visit various places of interest also from a cultural point of view, such as the city of Grenoble, Sénanque Abbey, Mont Ventoux and the Col du Galibier. Enthusiasts can choose to enjoy this journey and its breath-taking views riding the Multistrada V4 or the Multistrada V2, models capable of combining comfort on long road journeys, fun in curves and handling even at low speeds and when manoeuvring, but also equipped with good off-road skills.

As part of the DRE Travel Adventures program, Ducati is once again offering the successful “Dream Tour” format. For 2022 the tour starts from Borgo Panigale with a visit to the Ducati Museum and the production plant. After this visit to the company, the participants will leave for a 3-day trip organized among the landscapes of the Tuscan-Emilian hills (Italy), combining the pleasure of travelling by motorbike with great food and discovering the land. The appointments already scheduled with the Dream Tour are set from 14 to 16 October and from 18 to 20 October.

Registrations to participate in the appointments with DRE Travel Adventures are already open on the dedicated page of the Ducati.com website. The calendar is constantly being updated with new adventures around the world in coming. For more information, it is possible to contact the organizing secretariat at this email address.

